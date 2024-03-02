Mason Greenwood believes Man Utd return could ‘solve his parents’ marriage problems’

Mason Greenwood could reportedly attempt to convince Man Utd to allow him to return in order to relieve the strain on his family, according to reports.

Greenwood, who is on loan at Spanish side Getafe, was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The now 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Reports last year that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but insists nothing has been finalised yet.

The Athletic have reported that Greenwood doesn’t have any ‘great desire to play for the club again’ as ‘he felt United could have supported him better over his case’.

But journalist Rudy Galetti had a different story for Caught Offside, he said: “Finally, Mason Greenwood, who is gradually getting back into shape, has been an important player for Getafe.

READ MORE: Klopp, Guardiola would struggle to do better than Erik Ten Hag at ‘broken’ Man Utd

“So much so that the Spanish team are dreaming of qualification for a European competition.

“Furthermore, his good performances are opening up evaluations on his future which, at the moment, see Man United not having made a definitive decision on him yet.

“The player, on the other hand, already has a clear idea; he would like to return to Manchester at the end of the season, especially with the desire to make the Red Devils fans forget the dark period he had in the past.”

And now The Sun claims that the exiled Man Utd striker ‘believes returning to Manchester United could solve his parents’ marriage problems’.

It is understood that his father joined him in Spain while he plays for Getafe, while his mum remained at the Englishman’s home in Cheshire.

A source told the newspaper: “Mason has been very happy in Spain and knows a lot of top clubs including Barcelona are interested in him.

“He was annoyed with United about how they handled the situation following his charges, so has always been reluctant to return.

“But his mum and dad have spent long periods apart since Mason moved to Spain and everyone knows long­distance relationships can be hard, especially given the pressures they were under ever since Mason was first arrested in January 2022.

“It’s been a very difficult two years for the Greenwood family.

“He thinks a lot of their problems could be solved if he went back to United. He’s very close to his parents, so it’s one of the reasons why a move back home could happen.”

READ MORE: Gossip: Man Utd hold ‘secret meeting’ with Potter amid Zidane snub; Arsenal ‘mobilising for defender