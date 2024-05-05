Mason Greenwood: Romano reveals final Man Utd decision on striker after they ‘begin transfer talks’

Man Utd will attempt to cash in on Mason Greenwood this summer as Fabrizio Romano reveals the Premier League club’s final decision on the striker.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at La Liga side Getafe, faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February that a fresh decision would be made on Greenwood this summer now that INEOS has been delegated control of football operations at Old Trafford.

Reports last year that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and Ratcliffe acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but insisted earlier this year that nothing has been finalised yet.

However, a report in The Athletic on Saturday claimed that Man Utd and Getafe have ‘begun talks regarding the possibility of a new loan deal’ for Greenwood with the La Liga side ‘keen to extend the 22-year-old’s stay’.

The Athletic added:

‘Getafe — who negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on fee as part of their original deal with United — are pleased with Greenwood’s impact since arriving in Spain, but senior sources at the club indicate they are unlikely to consider signing the striker on a permanent basis. The Spanish side also expect Greenwood will be looking to play Champions League football next season. ‘United would prefer to secure a permanent move for the academy graduate — whose form has attracted the attention of other La Liga clubs — but a loan offer would also be considered if an acceptable fee is not received.’

And now Romano has insisted that Man Utd are “prepared to cash” in on Greenwood – who has also been linked with Juventus – this summer over sending him back out on loan for another season.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I already reported that Man United are prepared to cash in on Mason Greenwood and the situation hasn’t changed.

“Man United will wait for permanent transfer proposals because the priority is a sale in order to make profit for Financial Fair Play, although Getafe still hope to keep him on loan.

“Let’s see what’s also going to happen guys with Michael Olise, the talented player at Crystal Palace who was close to a Chelsea move in August.

“Chelsea had him as a priority target but Crystal Palace were able to do a fantastic job to keep the player at the club and extend this contract with a new release clause of around £60m.

“Manchester United are very well informed about that since January and Olise is one of the players they have on their shortlist.

“They still haven’t started concrete conversations to sign the player so it’s not an advanced negotiation at this stage, but for sure United, and also other clubs, are closely monitoring the situation.”

