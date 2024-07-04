Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood has reportedly ‘chosen’ his ‘only favoured destination’ this summer amid interest from the Premier League.

Greenwood faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023, but his case was eventually discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The CPS made this decision as it was ruled that the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of conviction.

The 22-year-old was initially expected to return to Man Utd ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but club chiefs pulled the plug on his comeback amid severe backlash.

Instead, the Englishman joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan. He impressed for the Spanish side as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances.

His performances for Getafe have attracted interest from clubs around Europe, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus among the clubs interested in signing him.

His Man Utd contract is due to expire in 2025, but they have the option to extend his deal until 2026 so they can demand a sizable fee for their academy product.

It would be a PR disaster if Man Utd sanctioned his return so he was always likely to leave this summer as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempts to raise over £200m through player sales.

Greenwood to Serie A?

The Red Devils are understood to want around £4om for Greenwood and more recently, Marseille and Lazio have been mooted as potential destinations, while three Premier League club are also keen.

Lazio have already failed with one offer for Greenwood and a report in Italy claims they ‘will do everything’ to sign the Man Utd player, who has ‘said yes’ to a move to Rome.

It is also claimed that Man Utd have ‘lowered their requests’ for Greenwood, with their ‘increased’ offer worth ‘up to 25 million euros’ tipped to ‘be enough’. The report adds.

‘The 25 million would be accompanied by a possible resale percentage of between 40 and 50 percent, more or less as happened between Bologna and Basel for Riccardo Calafiori’.

A different report in Italy claims Greenwood ‘only sees’ Lazio as his ‘chosen favourite destination’.