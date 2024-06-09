According to reports, Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood has decided to reject a move to Fenerbahce to reunite with Jose Mourinho in Turkey.

The 22-year-old previously worked with Mourinho during their time together at Man Utd.

Since leaving United, Mourinho has had spells in charge at Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma. He has secured himself a return to management ahead of next season as he has joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Greenwood meanwhile has spent this season on loan in La Liga with Getafe. At the start of 2023, he was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued this case.

This verdict was reached after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of conviction.

Greenwood has benefitted from his move to Spain as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances for Getafe.

His form for Getafe has caught the attention of several elite European clubs heading into the summer, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus mooted as potential destinations for the forward.

Greenwood has also attracted interest from the Premier League, with Chelsea reportedly one club to submit an enquiry to Man Utd for his services.

It has been widely reported that Man Utd are planning to sell Greenwood this summer. This pure profit sale would ease their Financial Fair Play issues and they are able to demand a sizable fee for the youngster as they have the option to extend his deal until 2026.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Greenwood has said yes to a move to Serie A giants Juventus, so it appears they are leading the race to sign him.

The Sun are reporting that Mourinho’s Fenerbahce has ‘entered the race’ to sign Greenwood, but he has made it clear that he ‘doesn’t fancy working with’ the former Red Devils boss.

‘Several unnamed Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing the £75,000-a-week striker. ‘Along with a series of foreign clubs including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Juventus. ‘And just days after his former Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho took over as manager, Fenerbahce entered the race to sign the controversial centre forward, who could be allowed to leave United for a bid of around £50m. ‘A source said: “Fenerbahce are interested in Mason, They know he is a quality player and believe that having Mourinho as manager could be an attractive proposition for him.”’

