Man Utd: Mason Greenwood ‘wants to stay in Spain’ as Red Devils ‘plot Barcelona swap deal’

Man Utd loanee Mason Greenwood would rather stay in Spain next season than go back to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Greenwood, who is on loan at Spanish side Getafe, was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Mason Greenwood wants to remain in Spain

The now 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Reports last year that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but has insisted nothing has been finalised yet.

There have been several conflicting reports over the past few months about whether Man Utd or Greenwood want to reunite at the end of his loan spell at Getafe.

La Liga president Javier Tebas certainly wants him to stay in Spain, he said recently: “He’s doing really well at Getafe as a player and I hope he continues to be successful and he continues to stay in Spanish football because that’s always good for us.

“He is just another player. He had a past, but not a past we can do anything about. He was innocent and wasn’t condemned. We can’t be judges for everything. If we did that, we’d have no teams.

“I’m a lawyer, so it’s important to say he is not condemned. He was acquitted here (in the UK). Should we have reopened the case in Spain? Do I know the case in great detail? No.

“Greenwood was not condemned, so I don’t care.”

And Football Insider now claim they have a ‘big update’ on Greenwood’s situation with the website revealing that the striker ‘wants to stay in Spain next season rather than return to’ Man Utd.

A source has told them that he is ‘happier than ever’ in Spain and that ‘a permanent exit is now looking very likely for Greenwood in the summer transfer window’.

Barcelona line up Man Utd swap deal

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a summer move for Greenwood with the Catalan giants looking for potential bargain deals because of their financial situation.

And now Spanish publication Sport (via the Daily Express) claim that Barcelona are ‘plot an exciting swap deal’ and the La Liga side ‘could cut Greenwood’s asking price by offering some youngsters on United’s wishlist as part of the deal’.