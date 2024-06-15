Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood’s future remains unclear, with Italian giants Juventus very interested in signing him.

Greenwood, 22, has not played for the club since being suspended in January 2022 after his arrest on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

He spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe but after manager Erik ten Hag was announced to be staying at the club, any possibility of a reintegration at Old Trafford were extinguished. In 33 matches in La Liga, Greenwood scored eight goals and registered six assists.

Juventus remain keen on Greenwood

According to Caught Offside, Juventus are keen to move for the striker but are yet to find an agreement with the player on personal terms. The report describes talks as “open” and says all possibilities remain on the table.

But any move for Greenwood appears to hinge on the sale of Federico Chiesa. The 26-year-old, who is currently at the European Championships getting ready to defend the title with Italy, had held talks over a new deal at Juve with his current contract expiring in 2025, but there remains a gap in terms of the offer and demands, meaning Chiesa’s future is far from certain.

Another meeting will take place at the end of the Euros, the article states.

Were he to go to Juve, Greenwood would join Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic and Poland’s Arkadiuz Milik as attacking options under new manager Thiago Motta. Motta recently arrived after guiding Bologna to the Champions League, a competition he will now coach with the Bianconeri after their third-placed finish under Max Allegri last season.

Meanwhile, United are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer, with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze heavily linked with a move. Last summer’s £72m signing from Atalanta, Rasmus Hojlund, endured a mixed debut campaign but ended strongly and wracked up 15 goals in all competitions as the Red Devils finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League but won the FA Cup against Manchester City at Wembley last month.

Talksport claims United are looking to sell Greenwood to fund a summer spending spree to back Ten Hag, with reports from the radio station suggesting the club only have around £35m to spend this summer without player sales.

