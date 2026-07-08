Manchester United are reportedly set to receive a significant windfall, with Mason Greenwood nearing a move to Fenerbahce.

Greenwood progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and was expected to play a big role for his boyhood club for many years, but they had no choice but to offload him ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 24-year-old exited Man Utd after facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault, while the club conducted an internal investigation.

The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against Greenwood after the withdrawal of several key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction, but Man Utd rightly decided against sanctioning his return because it would have been a PR disaster.

Instead, Greenwood has been made to rebuild his career in Europe, having joined Marseille on a permanent deal after having a loan spell at Getafe.

Greenwood joined Marseille for around £26m after Man Utd let him go for a fee below his market value, but they did include a 50% sell-on clause in the deal.

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The forward has 48 goals and 17 assists in his 81 appearances for Marseille over the past two seasons, but it has been reported that he has butted heads with club chiefs and the Ligue Un side have opened the door to his exit in this summer’s transfer window.

Mason Greenwood set for a move to Fenerbahce

Initially, a move to Serie A giants AS Roma looked most likely for Greenwood, but Turkish side Fenerbahce are not at the front of the queue for his signature.

On Tuesday, a report from French outlet Foot Mercato claimed that an ‘agreement is rapidly approaching’ for Greenwood’s move to Fenerbahce, who are willing to meet Marseille’s demands to sign the forward.

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The report explained:

‘Fenerbahçe is rapidly approaching an agreement with Olympique de Marseille for the transfer of Mason Greenwood. The Turkish club is currently meeting the demands set by the French club and hopes to finalize the deal within the next 48 hours. ‘As a reminder, Fenerbahçe’s last offer of €30 million plus bonuses was deemed insufficient by Marseille, who are hoping to secure a significant transfer fee for the Englishman.’

Now, journalist Nicolo Schira claims Greenwood has ‘opened the door’ to Fenerbahce, who have made a ‘huge bid’ for his services.

He said on X: ‘Mason #Greenwood has opened the door to #Fenerbahçe and has given his availability to join Fener after the huge bid submitted by the turkish club in the last hours.

‘Fenerbahçe are working to reach a deal with #OlympiqueMarseille, which still ask 50-55M to sell the forward.’

In another update, he added: ‘#Fenerbahçe have offered to Mason #Greenwood a salary of €8M/year + bonuses for a long term contract and are now in talks with #OlympiqueMarseille to reach a deal.’

Should Marseille receive 55 million euros £around £47m) for Greenwood, Man Utd would recoup around £23.5m from this deal.

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