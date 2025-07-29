Man Utd will reportedly land 50 per cent of any fee Marseille bring in for Mason Greenwood this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Red Devils have made two major signings so far this summer with Matheus Cunha joining from Wolves for £62.5m and Bryan Mbeumo arriving from Brentford for £71m.

Man Utd are rumoured to want three more signings before the end of the transfer window with a striker, defensive midfielder and goalkeeper the positions on their radar.

The Red Devils are currently looking to offload as many of their ‘bomb squad’ as possible with Marcus Rashford finally completing a move to Barcelona last week.

Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are the other four players they are reportedly looking to sell or loan out this summer.

That would help them raise funds for more incomings with Man Utd looking at signing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins to solve their goalscoring issues from last term.

READ: Newcastle shown how biggest transfer windfalls were spent: Liverpool masterclass and disaster, Fergie’s Glazer glazing

One way Man Utd could receive an unexpected boost this summer is if Greenwood leaves Marseille with French newspaper L’Equipe claiming that the Red Devils have a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the deal they negotiated to sell him to the Ligue 1 club in 2024.

L’Equipe reveal that a ‘source close to the case’ has told them: “Basically, if OM sells him for €50 million, they will have bought him… for €50 million and will have recovered €25 million.”

The report from France adds: ‘Given his performances, the strong interest shown by Saudi clubs this summer, and his age (23), it’s a safe bet that Greenwood will leave for a hefty sum.’

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update on Man Utd’s interest in Sesko and Watkins on Tuesday morning.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: ‘Very disrespectful’ INEOS act forced signing to collapse as ‘over the top’ demand surfaces

👉 Man Utd ‘narrow down’ striker search to ‘two names’ as INEOS ‘rule out’ Onana replacement

👉 Man Utd make ‘decision’ on signing Chelsea star as two reasons given for transfer verdict

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Manchester United exploring both Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins. Efforts currently framed around those two, as @lauriewhitwell called. As reported, Ollie Watkins talks have already taken place. Villa prefer to keep and won’t entertain a sale without a replacement.

‘They value Watkins at £60m, but United think a deal could be possible for less if Villa find another striker. Manchester United also exploring Sesko in a move driven by Christopher Vivell. Leipzig still asking for €80m+. #MUFC face competition from Newcastle, who are currently more advanced in discussions. Both clubs hoping the price drops closer to €70m.

‘A bid for Nicolas Jackson remains unlikely. Currently not a deal Manchester United are working on due to the cost.’