Man Utd face ‘massive’ January stumbling block as Ten Hag outcast faces dilemma

Manchester United are finding it tough to offload Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window as the club are struggling to find a buyer for the 23-year-old.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has had a pretty miserable time since making the switch to Old Trafford as he has struggled to deliver the goods in England.

Sancho hasn’t played since August and tensions between him and Erik ten Hag are still high after their well-documented bust-up.

Given his lack of minutes at Old Trafford, Sancho will surely be keen to secure a move in January, although this is seemingly proving to be tricky.

Man Utd haven’t yet decided if they are willing to let Sancho leave on loan in January or if they are only willing to accept a permanent deal.

There doesn’t seem to be much of a road back for Sancho under Ten Hag, but permanently offloading him is proving to be quite difficult.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are struggling to find a buyer for Sancho in January because of his extortionate wages.

The report claims that Sancho’s ‘huge’ wages are proving to be a ‘massive’ stumbling block in offloading him in January.

He is believed to be earning around £250,000-per-week at Old Trafford which is far more money than he would receive elsewhere.

There have been some links to Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Saudi Arabia, although a loan deal seems more realistic for the outcast at this stage.

Last week Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Sancho’s situation with the club as he confirmed the club are undecided on whether to accept any loan offers.

“Manchester United need to decide what to do with Jadon Sancho,” Romano told Caught Offside. “The expectation remains for Sancho to leave in January, but Man United have to decide if they want to accept loan proposals, or only permanent transfer opportunities.

“The only way for Sancho to return to the United squad remains for him to speak to Erik ten Hag and apologise, but this still isn’t happening, so we have to see if United will decide to wait for a permanent deal proposal, or to accept loan opportunities.

“If they accept a loan proposal, there is interest from Juventus and from clubs in Germany, but at the moment no one received a call from Manchester United saying that they are ready to accept a loan.

“We’ve had Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig linked with Sancho, but it’s more about what United decide to do, they need to make this decision, but it could still take some time because they hope to hold out for a permanent transfer for Sancho.”

A fresh start elsewhere would do Sancho the world of good at this stage of his career, but his exit route is likely to be tricky.

With the January transfer window just a few days away, Man Utd will be closely monitoring the sides who have shown an interest in the winger.

