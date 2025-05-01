Man Utd have been told by River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono that he wants to ‘wait’ and move to Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are looking at players ahead of the summer as they look to improve Ruben Amorim’s side ahead of next season after a miserable campaign in the Premier League.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the table and Amorim’s side are set to go down as the worst Red Devils side to have played in the Premier League era.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has previously hinted that he wants Man Utd to sign the next big stars before they are established and their interest in River Plate’s exciting attacking midfielder Mastantuono is one example of that.

Mastantuono has admirers all over Europe but reports of interest from the Red Devils have been building in recent days.

River Plate’s general secretary, Stefano Di Carlo, insists that the Argentinian side have already decided to keep the midfielder this summer.

Di Carlo said: “Mastantuono is staying at River Plate for the entire year, that’s a given. There are constant questions, but the focus is on River Plate.”

Journalist German Garcia Grova revealed earlier this week that Man Utd have ‘established formal contact’ for Mastantuono but that he has no interest in a move to Ligue 1.

Garcia Grova wrote in Bolavip: ‘A few days ago, Manchester United established formal contact with the club’s board to sign the 17-year-old. According to Bolavip, the English side is willing to pay the player’s release clause, but in installments, something that didn’t convince the Nunez-based club.

‘Marseille and Manchester United have joined the interest shown by Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and PSG, among other European giants, and the question remains as to what will happen next.

‘This outlet learned that the player has taken a firm stance against Marseille. His desire, like that of the management, is to remain at River Plate until the end of the year to compete in the entire Copa Libertadores and, of course, the Club World Cup. Furthermore, when it comes to choosing a destination, he is clear about it.

‘Mastantuono has no desire to play in France, so Olympique Marseille and PSG are close behind. But, given this array of opportunities, his greatest dream is to wear the Real Madrid shirt. The attacking midfielder wants to be a Real Madrid player and is willing to wait for an offer from the Spanish team.

‘He would only give in to interest from another club of similar stature in the Old Continent (Liverpool? Bayern Munich? Barcelona?), provided that Real Madrid doesn’t make a move.’

And now the journalist revealed on Thursday that the River Plate attacking midfielder is ready to ‘wait’ to move for Real Madrid as he isn’t ‘desperate’ to leave the Argentinian side this summer.

Garcia Grova wrote on X: ‘Franco Mastantuono WAITS for #RealMadrid. The and his entourage made it known to the clubs that consulted his situation.

‘He is NOT desperate to leave #River and will wait for the club until the last moment.

‘In addition, #ManUtd held two meetings but stated that he did not reach the amount of the clause of €40M.

‘Pablo Longoria, President #OlympiqueMarselle, traveled to to negotiate but the refusal was ABSOLUTE. “Let’s wait for #RealMadrid, we are in no hurry to leave #River” was the response they received.’