Vinicius Junior has been linked with both Man Utd and Liverpool.

Man Utd are preparing to match a British record transfer bid from Liverpool for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, according to reports.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign two new forwards in the summer transfer window as they look to give Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford some support.

Man Utd to spend over £170m on Vinicius Junior?

When addressing rumours that Real Madrid striker Joselu could move to Man Utd, La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column earlier this month: “I can’t speak to the those reports, but I can tell you that Manchester United are looking for two forwards in the summer.”

Rashford and Hojlund have seven goals each in the Premier League this season, while Anthony Martial has spent the season out of favour or injured and will leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Man Utd have been linked with numerous forwards in anticipation of big changes at the club this summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

Ratcliffe has been given control of the football operation as part of the deal with the British billionaire looking to overhaul the club’s recruitment system and invest in their infrastructure.

One player who won’t require much scouting is Vinicius Junior with the Brazilian providing 18 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

But there have been rumours that the reported imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain could cause friction as Vinicius Junior could find himself out of the team.

That sparked rumours earlier this month that Liverpool have ‘reached’ a British record transfer fee of €200m (£171m) for the 23-year-old with the Reds thinking about potential replacements if Mohamed Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Man Utd ‘continue to press’ for the signing of Vinicius Junior and are ‘willing to shell out more than £170 million for the talented winger’.

With Paris Saint-Germain seemingly out of the race to buy the Brazil international, Ratcliffe and Man Utd are ‘determined not to pass up this opportunity to secure’ the signature of the Real Madrid star.

Paris Saint-Germain won’t be pursuing Vini Jr this summer

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insists that PSG have other targets away from Vinicius Junior with the French giants not ready to pursue the forward this summer.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Vini Jr is not a name PSG are looking at, despite some rumours about what Mbappe’s arrival in Madrid could mean for his place in the team. I expect him to stay at Real. If he ever became available on the market it might be a different story, but PSG know they are wasting their time trying for this summer.

“PSG will instead focus on names like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as they look to add goals.”