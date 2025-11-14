Matheus Cunha responded with three words when asked about joining Arsenal

Manchester United star Matheus Cunha answered with just three words when asked by an Arsenal fan if he was going to join the north London club.

Cunha was one of three forwards who was signed in United’s near-£200million outlay in the summer. The former Wolves man’s transfer was the first made by the Red Devils in the summer, costing £62.5million.

He’s scored just once for United so far but has begun to come into his own of late. The goal came in the 4-2 victory over Brighton, after a good performance against Liverpool in the game prior.

Cunha averaged a 7.2 match rating on SofaScore through October, and through two games in November he’s averaging 7.0 per game.

The forward was linked with a lot of England’s biggest sides prior to heading to United, and he’s cropped up in an Arsenal fan’s video online of late.

The fan asked: “Ever coming to Arsenal?”

Cunha responded with just three words: “No, thank you.”

The fan captioned the video: ‘Bro’s laughing like he even gets into the starting XI.’

Cunha has been outscored by the majority of Arsenal’s attack this season, with Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard all having scored more than once in the Premier League.

Against Arsenal in his career, the Brazilian has scored once in four games, and one of those games came this season.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘willing’ to offer Casemiro new contract beyond 2026 as proposed salary cut revealed

👉 Man Utd transfer is ‘appealing’ to England international as Red Devils prepare January move

👉 Keane tells Tuchel that Man Utd man should start for England over Newcastle star

It has been suggested that a United target, Carlos Baleba, has a “similar mindset” to Cunha and fellow attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have been eyeing a new midfielder given Casemiro has been inconsistent this term, is out of contract, and Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have not made fantastic understudies in Amorim’s eyes.

It has been suggested that Baleba sees a move to Old Trafford as his preference.

Ben Jacobs has said: ‘Man United have strategically positioned themselves as the preferred destination for Carlos Baleba and hold a significant advantage because the midfielder is keen on the move.

Baleba is in a similar mindset to players like Cunha and Mbeumo, having his heart set on the move to Old Trafford, rather than insisting on immediate Champions League football like Liam Delap for example.’

READ MORE: Man Utd told to ditch pursuit of three stars to sign ‘one player they need’ as ‘transfer plan’ emerges