Man Utd ‘big brother’ Mbeumo trying to convince Premier League star to join the Red Devils

Man Utd forward Bryan Mbeumo is attempting to convince Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba to move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new recruits over the summer transfer window with Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon arriving.

Lots of money was spent on improving their attack, which was the fifth worst in the Premier League last term, but many fans and former players insisted they had overlooked improving their midfield.

Man Utd were heavily linked with a move for Baleba but there seemed no chance of a deal after the Red Devils learned Brighton’s £115m asking price.

Speaking in an interview with The Argus this week, Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said of interest from Man Utd: “I don’t think Baleba was a saga.

“There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn’t available this summer and they went away.

“So we’ve had many bigger sagas in the past. But Carlos Baleba, his improvement has been immense.

“Massively important player to this football club, and just delighted that he’s with us for this season.”

There are rumours that Man Utd could make a move next summer and now The Sun claims that Mbeumo is ‘quietly trying to convince’ compatriot Baleba to move to Old Trafford.

The Sun adds: ‘Inside sources say Mbeumo has been sharing the delights of joining a mammoth club like United and is like a “big brother” to 21-year-old Baleba.’

Former Chelsea and Cameroon star Geremi reckons Brighton midfielder Baleba is “going to be the next top player”.

Geremi told BestBettingSites.co.uk: “I think it’s a pity that Manchester United didn’t manage to sign him, because this guy is the future.

“When you look at him, he’s definitely got the ability. I can’t call him the best midfielder just yet, but he’s ready to prove it on a bigger stage.

“But when you take a good player and improve the quality of those around him, then they improve even more quickly. For all the problems at United right now, I think Baleba would have benefited from that step up. He really is going to be the next top player. I’ve watched him a few times, and I hope he has good people around to advise him.

“He can play with both feet, and at his young age, what he needs to focus on is his decision-making. What we need to see is that he has the awareness and maturity to make the right decisions consistently. If he keeps up with that, he’ll be a very good player.

“Perhaps United will come back in for him. But even if it’s another club, the important thing is that he doesn’t let his performances drop down. If he keeps playing like this, he’ll get his big move.”