Man Utd coach sheds light on real reason ‘scapegoat’ Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag

Man Utd coach Benni McCarthy has given the inside story of why Jadon Sancho refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag earlier this season.

The Red Devils winger came off the bench in their first three Premier League matches of the season before Ten Hag left the England international out of his squad entirely for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in September.

Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho had been left out due to poor performances in training, which prompted the 24-year-old to take to social media to dismiss his manager’s claims.

The Man Utd winger, who signed from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021, wrote on X: “Please don’t believe everything you read.

“I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself very well in training this week.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”

Sancho eventually deleted his post but refused to apologise to Ten Hag and his coaching team and was subsequently banned from the club’s first-team facilities.

There was no resolution before January and Sancho re-signed for Dortmund on loan until the end of the season with rumours he could leave Man Utd permanently.

And now Man Utd first-team coach McCarthy has revealed that he gave advice to Ten Hag on why Sancho wouldn’t apologiuse to him.

“I spoke to the manager and I said to him that you know the delicacy,” McCarthy said.

“I told him I think Jadon feels that if he apologises then he’s going to be classed as someone who doesn’t train hard, that doesn’t work hard and that everything that was said against him was true.

“If you are from the streets, no one wants to apologise because then you’re admitting you are not training well, you are lazy, everything you are accused of.

“Jadon wasn’t going to have that. The manager just said that all he wants is an apology.”

McCarthy added on his conversation with Sancho about the incident: “I spoke to Jadon as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend, and as someone who grew up on the streets and knows the code.

“But Jadon just wasn’t seeing it. He said, ‘I ain’t apologising because if I do, I’m apologising for being lazy, always being late, not giving my best. That’s what I’m apologising for’. And those were his reasons.”

