McCoist hits out at Man Utd summer signing after Everton draw: ‘I’m not seeing it with him’

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist has hit out at the performances of Manuel Ugarte since arriving at Man Utd in the summer.

The Red Devils were poor once again for most of the match as Ruben Amorim’s side came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Man Utd, who are currently 15th in the Premier League table, were 2-0 down after just 33 minutes with goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure giving David Moyes’ side a comfortable half-time lead.

However, a brilliant Bruno Fernandes free-kick on 72 minutes fired Man Utd into life with the Red Devils going on to take a point thanks to a Ugarte strike ten minutes from time.

Despite his goal, McCoist doesn’t think Ugarte – who was signed from Paris Saint-Germain for around £50m in the summer by Erik ten Hag – can handle the intensity of the Premier League, along with midfield partner Casemiro.

McCoist said on TNT Sports: “The first thing you have to say is that Everton have been great.

“But United have got to lift and start asking questions of opponents. You need to ask a question of the opposition back-four. They haven’t done that.

“I just think about the middle of the park, Casemiro has been slightly better but I look at Ugarte, I’m not seeing it with him at this moment in time. I’m really not seeing it. Those two aren’t really handling the intensity.”

Former Man Utd centre-back Rio Ferdinand thought the Red Devils’ performance against Everton was “embarrassing” with a “lack of desire” from Amorim’s side.

Ferdinand said: “I’m sitting here and I don’t know if I have seen a United team play this bad. It has been embarrassing in all different facets of the game.

“Yes, we can talk about quality, you talk about talent, but one thing which is unforgiveable is a lack of desire.

“There’s instances in this game where Man Utd need to look at this Everton team and take examples from it. It’s embarrassing to sit here and watch it.”

Fernandes turned the match around for Man Utd with his free-kick and the Portuguese midfielder explained how the Red Devils managed to get a point out of the match from a dire situation at half time.

The Man Utd captain said: “When you are in the dressing room at half-time after a game like this, you just have to focus on yourself and try to lift your standard and your game to try to get something from the game.

“Obviously, it was very tough for us in the first half because we were trying to do the things but it wasn’t working out in the way that we wanted.

“I think in the second half, obviously you’re 2-0 down, you have more freedom because you are already losing, so you have nothing to lose more.

“I think you get more of a try to do something else, and that’s why we get the result.”