£25m Man Utd star ‘dying to be trained’ by different coach as another transfer is ruled out

Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay wants to move to Napoli this summer in order to be trained by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, accortding to reports.

The Red Devils have signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui so far this summer, while ten players have left Old Trafford.

Brandon Williams, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Omari Forson all left on free transfers, while Donny van de Beek, Alvaro Carreras, Facundo Pellistri,

Willy Kambwala, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood departed for fees.

McTominay is another player who has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Fulham showing interest in the Man Utd midfielder.

The Cottagers signed Sander Berge from Burnley earlier this week and have now ended their interest in McTominay, while it seems the Scot is being priced out of a move elsewhere in Europe.

Serie A side Napoli are keen on McTominay and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently insisted that a move to Naples is still a “possibility” for the Scotland international.

Romano wrote on X earlier this week: ‘Napoli have asked for conditions of Sofyan Amrabat deal, one of several options for the midfield. Scott McTominay deal remains also a possibility for Napoli, Man United keep asking for €30m package. Decision in next days… top priority remains to get Lukaku deal done.’

And now reports in Italy claim that Napoli ‘were convinced they could easily get to’ McTominay this summer – but Man Utd ‘do not share the same opinion and in order to let McTominay go they are asking for a figure that is out of Napoli’s reach: 30 million euros’.

McTominay is ‘dying to be trained by’ new Napoli boss Conte after witnessing the Italian coach’s success around Europe at Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

One player who is unlikely to move to Old Trafford, despite speculation all summer that it could be on the cards, is Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov is sure that the Red Devils will stick with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their main two striker options this season.

Berbatov told Futbin: “I think he’s ready for a move to one of the Premier League’s bigger clubs but I don’t think he’ll go to Manchester United because they already have two strikers and they have plenty of attacking options.”

But Berbatov does think the England international will end up at another Premier League club with Arsenal another side linked to his signature.

Berbatov added: “Toney to Arsenal? Why not?

“I think he made the most of his playing time at the Euros and gave everything and the best that he could with such a limited amount of playing time.

“The way he plays the game. The way he moves, scoring goals, taking penalties and taking responsibility means it’s time for the next step but which direction that is we will have to wait and see.”