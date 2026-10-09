McTominay reaches decision over Man Utd return after Red Devils interest is confirmed

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has made a decision over a potential return to the Premier League with either Man Utd or Aston Villa, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed the Scotland international to leave Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 when he completed a £25m move to Naples.

McTominay was an instant hit with the Napoli faithful and helped them to their fourth Scudetto in his first season at the Serie A club, contributing 12 goals and four assists.

In total, McTominay has 22 goals and seven assists in his first 69 Serie A appearances for Napoli, with the Scot failing to contribute a goal or assist in his first two appearances this term.

Napoli are looking to persuade McTominay to renew his contract in Italy, which runs until the summer of 2028, but there is interest from both Man Utd and Aston Villa in his services.

However, Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto insists that McTominay is not in any rush to confirm his future and has decided to “wait” amid interest from former club Man Utd.

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Scotto said on YouTube (via AreaNapoli): “He hasn’t renewed with Napoli and wants to think things through. Manchester United and Aston Villa have shown some interest, but McTominay intends to wait.”

McTominay’s wage demands have previously been reported as a stumbling block in negotiations over a new deal at Napoli with some claims he could leave in 2027.

Scotto added: “Napoli don’t want to lose McTominay and will offer him a contract renewal with the possibility of leaving through a gentlemen’s agreement, a sort of handshake.

“I’m not aware of any clauses. If the midfielder receives a significant offer, Napoli could let him leave in two or three years.”

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On his potential valuation next summer, Scotto continued: “If the player wants to leave as early as June, his valuation for next summer is €25-30m (£21.7-26m), no less.”

Rooney: I’d love to have McTominay back at Man Utd

Wayne Rooney insists he and other Man Utd fans would “love” to see McTominay return to Old Trafford after his successful time in Italy.

The ex-Man Utd and England striker said on The Wayne Rooney Show over the summer: “I couldn’t believe Man United let him go when they did because he obviously works extremely hard.

“And at the time they let him go, he was actually one of the players who you wanted on the pitch every week because you felt like players weren’t working or weren’t giving the best and he was impactful.

“He was playing in a more advanced role and he was scoring important goals.

“When Man United let him go, I was thinking, ‘wow, what’s going on here?’ But you’d love to have him back at Man United now.”

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