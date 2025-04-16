Man Utd summer departure ‘could return to Old Trafford’ as £470k-a-week duo refuse to leave

Scott McTominay has been linked with a return to Old Trafford.

Man Utd could pursue a deal to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford from Serie A giants Napoli in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils sold the Scotland international for €30.5m (£25.7m) in the summer transfer window as they looked to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

McTominay’s sale represented pure profit as the player had come through the Man Utd academy with Erik ten Hag not sounding particularly keen on his sale at the time.

Speaking about the Scot’s departure at the time, Ten Hag commented: “Unfortunately, it’s the rules. You have to discuss the rules to do sales and obviously homegrown players, academy players, bring more value.

“It’s not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it’s a good deal. For Scott, he is happy with it. Of course, for Napoli, a very good player but also for us.”

Ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of October, added: “I’m very happy for him and for us, but it’s mixed [feelings] because I would have preferred not to lose him. He has Manchester United in his veins… He was so important for our team, he was at Manchester United for over 22 years.”

McTominay has gone from strength to strength since leaving Man Utd for Napoli with the Italians just three points behind leaders Inter Milan in the Serie A title race.

The Scotland international has played a key role for Antonio Conte’s side with eight goals and two assists from midfield in 28 Serie A fixtures this season.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport insisted McTominay is the signing of the season in Serie A, while Gazzetta dello Sport have branded him ‘Lord of the midfield’ in recent times.

And now Spanish website Fichajes claim that McTominay ‘could return to Old Trafford’ in the summer with Man Utd monitoring his performances.

It is claimed that the former Man Utd midfielder ‘who is shining away from Old Trafford could return to the English club’ with the report adding:

‘United fans closely follow the player’s every step, and many dream of seeing him back in red in the Premier League. However, his performance in Serie A has significantly increased his market value, complicating a return deal. ‘Furthermore, Napoli has no intention of easily parting ways with a player who has become a key player both defensively and offensively. ‘For his part, McTominay himself is going through one of the best moments of his career and doesn’t seem in a hurry to change his surroundings. ‘Settled into a competitive club, in a city that has welcomed him enthusiastically and with the full confidence of the coaching staff, the Scot enjoys a stability that could outweigh any offer from England. His history with United isn’t forgotten, but for now, it belongs to the past.’

It could be a complicated summer transfer window for Man Utd with the Red Devils expected to have to offload players before they can make serious inroads into the market.

And things could be complicated with reports claiming Andre Onana and Casemiro – who have two of their worst performers this season – are refusing to leave.

The pair are on a combined £470,000 a week in wages but the Daily Mail insists that Onana ‘wants to stay’ at Old Trafford, where he was dropped for their last match against Newcastle, ‘despite interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia’.

While Casemiro has verbally announced his intention to see out his contract at Old Trafford, he said in February: “I have one and a half years left on my contract and I would like to finish it here in Manchester.

“I am comfortable here and so is my family. They have adapted, we speak English.”