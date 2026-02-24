Scott McTominay reveals stance on £70m Man Utd return as Red Devils provide truth

Scott McTominay is looking to commit his future to Napoli as Man Utd distance themselves from a potential summer return, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed the Scotland international to pursue a move to the Serie A side in the summer of 2024 in a deal worth £25m.

McTominay was an instant hit with the fans in Naples and has since become a favourite as he helped Napoli to only their fourth Scudetto in their history during his first season at the club.

The former Man Utd midfielder contributed 12 goals and four assists in Serie A as Napoli lifted the title and he has ten goals and three assists in all competitions so far this term.

That form has seen him linked with a return to the Premier League and, more specifically, Man Utd, who are reportedly willing to pay as much as £70m to bring the Scot back to Manchester.

But our friends at TEAMtalk now have the latest information with Graeme Bailey insisting that Man Utd ‘have firmly distanced themselves’ from those spurious reports coming out of Spain.

READ: Shunning superstar stopper to sign Senne Lammens shows new Man Utd nous

Man Utd are set to spend a lot of money on at least one midfielder in the summer transfer market but the Red Devils are insisting McTominay has ‘not been discussed internally’.

Instead, McTominay is actually set to commit his future to the Italian side with a source telling the website: “Napoli would like the deal done before Scot heads to North America for the World Cup finals this summer.”

The Scot has already responded to links about his future with the former Man Utd midfielder insisting to Corriere dello Sport that he’s “extremely happy” at Napoli.

McTominay said: “My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future.

“He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn’t said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about.

“The future is very important, and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Carrick doubt stressed as Sesko and ‘not good enough’ Man Utd star the heroes vs Everton

* Carrick puts Man Utd future to the test by calling on Red Devils jinx for Everton clash

* Amorim among sacked managers made to look foolish by overruled transfer plans this season

Former Man Utd and Scotland midfielder Gordon Strachan has advised compatriot McTominay to avoid returning to Old Trafford in the future.

Strachan said: “I don’t think Scott McTominay should retrace his steps. I think he has to go into a system that allows him to be the midfield player who gets into the box without too many touches.

“I think that’s what he fell upon at Napoli, a system that suits him to be free to just get in the box. Would Manchester United play like that? Because you’ve got Bruno Fernandes playing as a number 10 now.

“They’ve got to have the other players who are more set to a certain extent. Does he like going back there, McTominay, taking the ball from the back four and playing from there?

“Or does he prefer being 30 yards further up the pitch, waiting for crosses, doing edge-of-the-box stuff? It’s got to be a system that suits him. I don’t know whether he thinks it would be the nicest place to play, to be honest with you.

“The good thing about it is that his performances allow him to have these choices. But I think it has to be the right system that suits him.

“There was a glimpse of McTominay at Man United in certain games. He’s not the trickiest player on the ball, he hasn’t got the greatest vision in the world, but for somebody attacking the box and getting goals and strength in the middle of the park, then he’s your man.”