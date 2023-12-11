Man Utd star McTominay shuts down ‘toxic’ dressing room claims under Ten Hag

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay insists the Red Devils squad is “fully behind” Erik ten Hag compared to the “toxic” times under previous managers.

On Saturday, goals from Bournemouth trio Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi condemned Man Utd to one of their most humiliating home defeats since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

The 3-0 loss at Old Trafford saw them lose ground on the top four after a promising performance just a few days before in their win over Chelsea.

There was a report today which claimed a ‘dressing room mutiny’ was developing with Marcus Rashford ‘at the heart’ of the rebellious group of players.

McTominay admits it became “toxic at times” under previous managers but insists the Man Utd squad are “fully behind” Ten Hag and his plans.

The Scotland international told a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Bayern Munich: “The players feel that responsibility [to support the manager]. I feel we have big characters in the dressing room.

“Maybe with some of the other managers in the past [the atmosphere in the dressing room] has been toxic at times, but that is not the case now.

“The boys are fully behind the manager, that’s the be all and end all. We just want to do well for the football club and it is as simple as that.”

Ten Hag, who also attended the press conference, needs to beat Bayern Munich and hope Galatasaray and Copenhagen play out a draw in order to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League.

Speaking about the challenge facing them, Ten Hag said: “I never think in negative scenarios. We think positively. We have to win to stay in Europe; it is all about that. We have shown in the last weeks that when we are at our best, we can do it.”

On why he believes Man Utd can beat Bayern Munich, Ten Hag continued: “The game against Chelsea, Everton. Even against Galatasaray. This team can perform at really high levels.”

On how they can improve, Ten Hag added: “We have to work about that. It is my responsibility, to improve the team. I will give everything, the team will as well.

“I can show them the clips from Chelsea. If we have a good plan we can beat any opponent.”