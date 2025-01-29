Imminent Man Utd ‘medical’ now ‘clears the way’ for £13m Red Devils star to leave Old Trafford

Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu is travelling to Manchester to undergo a medical at Man Utd ahead of a transfer to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form this season with their fortunate 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday moving them up to 12th in the Premier League table.

New head coach Ruben Amorim is hoping that the Man Utd board back him with new signings this month which better fit his playing style and philosophy.

And it now seems a deal for Lecce’s Dorgu is set to be completed with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving it the ‘here we go’ on Tuesday evening.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Patrick Dorgu to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Lecce, documents to be checked in next 24h. Fee will be €30m plus €5m in add-ons not guaranteed. Long term contract agreed days ago with the player… …and first signing for Rúben Amorim.’

And GiveMeSport have claimed in the last hour that they ‘have been told that Dorgu is on his way to Manchester to undergo a medical with the Red Devils, and a full agreement just north of £29.3million has been reached with Lecce even though his current employers were initially seeking in the region of £34million after the likes of Serie A rivals Napoli were also showing interest.’.

GiveMeSport added:

‘The 20-year-old, who was the subject of two rejected bids worth up to £27million from Old Trafford before a breakthrough was made, will look to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet after fellow left-sided defenders Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw have contended with injury problems.

‘In a boost for Manchester United, GMS sources understand the latter is closer to making a return to action after stepping up his recovery at Carrington, but that has not stopped Portuguese tactician Amorim and influential figures behind the scenes diving into the market as the winter transfer deadline edges closer. ‘The Red Devils’ success in reaching an agreement for Dorgu came less than 24 hours after GMS sources revealed they were on the verge of finding a compromise with Lecce, but there is still time for further acquisitions to be made as they aim to climb into the top half of the Premier League.’

That could mean that Malacia – who has been really unfortunate with injuries since his arrival at Old Trafford – could now be leaving Man Utd with interest from Real Betis.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth gave an update on Wednesday: ‘Real Betis have made enquiries to Manchester United for defender Tyrell Malacia.

‘Sky Sports News reported last week United would listen to loan offers for Malacia if they could recruit a left wing-back in this window. And with Patrick Dorgu close to finalising his move from Lecce, it could clear the way for Malacia to move.’

