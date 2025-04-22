According to reports, Manchester United are plotting ‘meeting’ a ‘release clause’ to sign River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono amid ‘huge competition’.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer. A huge rebuild is required with Ruben Amorim’s side languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Man Utd’s squad is not currently suited to Amorim‘s preferred system and club chiefs need to offload deadwood to lay the foundations for a very important summer.

In January, the Red Devils needed to sell to buy, which is also expected to happen this summer. Thankfully for Amorim, Antony and Marcus Rashford could bring in around £80m combined, while Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are linked with potential moves to Serie A.

Amorim’s priority will be to strengthen attacking areas with a new striker and No.10 options required this summer.

It has emerged that the Red Devils are leading the race to land Wolves standout Matheus Cunha, while a report from The Sun claims they are also targeting River Plate sensation Mastantuono.

The 17-year-old – who has already played for Argentina at U20 level – would fit into Amorim’s system as a No.10 and has three goals and two assists in eleven appearances for River Plate this season.

The report from The Sun claims Mastantuono has a ‘£38m release clause’ in his River Plate contract and Man Utd are ‘considering meeting’ it to fend off ‘huge competition’ from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

The report describes Mastantuono as ‘the Argentinian Phil Foden’ and United ‘could make a £38m swoop’ to sgin him as part of a ‘summer reboot’.