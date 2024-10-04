Manchester United’s ‘decision-makers’ are reportedly set to have a ‘meeting’ on Tuesday after Sir Jim Ratcliffe attends their match against Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag is under immense pressure heading into Man Utd’s game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Red Devils have lost three of their first six Premier League matches and have drawn their opening two Europa League group matches.

The Dutchman is the current favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, so he needs a positive result at the weekend.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Ratcliffe will attend Man Utd’s match at Villa Park and a report from The Athletic claims there is a ‘meeting scheduled on Tuesday’.

The report claims.

‘Manchester United’s decision-makers are scheduled to meet in London within 48 hours of Sunday’s Premier League match away at Aston Villa as the scrutiny continues to grow on manager Erik ten Hag. ‘United’s executive committee have a long-standing meeting in the diary for Tuesday, which will bring together part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, as well as recent appointees including chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox. ‘United co-chairman Joel Glazer is also flying in from the United States to attend. There is scheduled to be a Manchester stop for meetings, too. ‘The executive committee also includes the club’s chief financial officer Roger Bell and chief operating officer Collette Roche. Since the INEOS investment, executives have aimed to meet once a month. It is not known at this stage whether the performance of the first team will be an item on the agenda for Tuesday.’

On Friday afternoon, Ratcliffe claimed he won’t be deciding whether Man Utd sack Ten Hag.

I like Erik. I think he’s a very good coach but at the end of the day it’s not my call, it’s the management team that’s running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects,” Ratcliffe said.

“But that team that’s running Manchester United has only been together since June or July. They weren’t there in January, February, March or April – [CEO] Omar [Berrada], [Sporting Director] Dan Ashworth – they only arrived in July.

“They’ve only been there…you can count it in weeks almost – they’ve not been there a long time so they need to take stock and make some sensible decisions.

“Our objective is very clear – we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it’s not there yet, obviously – that’s very clear.”

Despite this, the report from The Athletic claimed Ratcliffe and two other key figures will make the ‘ultimate call’ on Ten Hag.