Man Utd ‘meeting today’ to finalise stunning Sancho swap that will see Ten Hag get exciting new winger

Manchester United have been looking for a way to offload Jadon Sancho for some time and it seems they are finally close to finding a solution.

The England international was banished from the Man Utd squad after he had a very public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho hasn’t featured in a competitive match since August and reports suggest that the Red Devils are desperately trying to find a way to sell him in January.

Man Utd paid £73m for the 23-year-old and want to get as much of their money back as possible. Juventus are interested in Sancho but don’t have a lot of money to spend this winter.

Borussia Dortmund would like to bring Sancho back to the Bundesliga, where he previously performed so well.

Now, it seems that Man Utd and Dortmund are planning a mutually beneficial deal that could see Ten Hag sign a new, exciting winger.

According to German transfer expert Christian Falk, the two sides are ‘meeting today’ to discuss a swap deal that could see Sancho go back to Dortmund, and Dutch forward Donyell Malen move to Old Trafford next month.

Erik ten Hag’s side have ‘shown interest in Malen,’ but the Bundesliga giants will only allow him to leave in a swap deal with Sancho, or if the Red Devils agree to pay €30m (£25.7m).

Malen signed for Dortmund in the same summer that Sancho joined Man Utd in 2021. He has made 92 appearances to date, scoring an impressive 24 goals.

He could prove to be a solid addition for Man Utd, as Ten Hag looks to bring in competition for the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

The report notes that a return to Germany could ‘appeal to Sancho,’ given how successful his first spell was at Dortmund.

The winger first joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 as a 17-year-old and went on to spend four seasons at the club.

In the process, Sancho scored 50 goals and made 64 assists in 137 games, winning the German Cup and German Super Cup.

Sancho gained a reputation as one of the best young players in the world in that time, but he struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League.

Recent reports claimed that Sancho has been ‘training like a beast’ as he aims to get himself fit ahead of a potential January move.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd reach an agreement with Dortmund that sees Sancho return to Germany and Malen make the switch to Old Trafford.

