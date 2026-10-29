Man Utd ‘mention’ the ‘favourite’ for Crystal Palace job in talks about replacing Carrick

Kieran McKenna has been “mentioned” as a potential next Man Utd boss in high-level talks over Michael Carrick’s future, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been suffering in recent weeks with Michael Carrick’s side losing 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday to make it eight matches without a win in all competitions.

That result led to many media outlets claiming that Carrick was expected to be sacked but the Man Utd head coach has been given extra time to turn things around and show the hierarchy why he should stay in the long term.

Various managers have been touted as potential successors to Carrick with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte three of the most talked about.

And now former Aston Villa, Tottenham and Everton scout Bryan King insists that ex-Ipswich Town boss McKenna, who used to be assistant at Man Utd, has been “mentioned” as a successor amongst the Red Devils decision-makers.

King told Football Insider: “I think McKenna could be the favourite to take over at Palace. They’ve even mentioned his name at Man United.

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“He was there quite some time. The problem is, is that there are too many cooks at Man United.

“There’s certainly one at Crystal Palace, so again, ‘do I run the football side of it or do you?'”

Giving an update on Carrick’s position and his relationship with Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube on Thursday morning: “They have decided to keep Michael Carrick in charge, at least for the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Then we will see what happens next.

“Let me clarify a few things about Man Utd, guys. The first point is that Michael Carrick had a direct, face-to-face conversation with Bruno Fernandes.

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“Bruno played zero minutes against Bournemouth. Do not forget that Bruno was on the pitch against Leeds United last week, when Man Utd lost. Bruno then gave an interview after the game and made some strong comments about tactics, the pressing and other aspects of the team’s performance. So, there was a degree of criticism.

“Then Bruno was left on the bench against Bournemouth and played zero minutes. He warmed up for 10 or 15 minutes before returning to the bench. The Man Utd captain played no part in a crucial game for the club during a very difficult moment.

“Michael Carrick then spoke to Bruno, and the situation between them has been clarified. Bruno is therefore expected to feature against Chelsea. We will see whether he starts or not, because that decision depends on the coach. But Bruno is now 100 per cent ready and available.

“Obviously, if you ask me about the long term, that is a different story. His contract, his long-term future and what is going to happen with Bruno next summer are separate matters. For now, the situation regarding the next game has been clarified, and the meeting has taken place.”

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