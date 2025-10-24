Merson tells Amorim to ‘bench’ Man Utd star vs Brighton as Shearer makes same prediction

Paul Merson during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Paul Merson has called on Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim to drop Mason Mount for their next Premier League match against Brighton over the weekend.

After speculation that Amorim could be sacked just a couple of weeks ago, Man Utd have now won back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time in his tenure.

Their impressive 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield over the weekend has given supporters fresh optimism that Amorim can finally get his side on a consistent run of positive results.

A home match against Brighton and an away match against struggling Nottingham Forest will be a good way to see if Amorim’s side have really turned a corner.

Man Utd are one point ahead of Brighton in the Premier League table and Merson reckons Benjamin Sesko – who has scored two goals in his nine matches in all competitions – should play against the Seagulls over Mount.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Manchester United were very good against Liverpool. They have now won three out of the last four games, but this is a very tricky game coming up for Ruben Amorim’s men.

“Brighton won this fixture quite easily at Old Trafford last season. The jury is still out on Manchester United. If they win this game, it would be a great result.

“Amorim made a bold decision to bench Benjamin Sesko in the game against Liverpool and it paid off quite brilliantly for him.

“But I doubt he will do that again because unlike Liverpool, Brighton may decide to sit back deep in this game.

“So I’m not sure how effective Matheus Cunha can be in drawing defenders out of position like he did against Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

“I know Amorim really likes Mason Mount, but I’d be shocked if Sesko doesn’t play because this game really suits the big forward more.

“I don’t think Manchester United will win this game, I’m going for a 1-1 draw here.”

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has echoed Merson’s prediction that Man Utd will have to settle for a draw against Brighton on Saturday.

Shearer told The Metro: “This is a tough one to call. Last weekend, Man Utd had an amazing result at Liverpool with Brighton deservedly beating Newcastle.

“Brighton are a good team, they create chances and look very well organised. I’m going to go for a draw on this one. It might not be a bad result for both clubs.

“Prediction – Draw.”