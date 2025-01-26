‘I’m not sure I can do this job’ – Merson claims Amorim will regret Man Utd move

Ruben Amorim has struggled to get positive results during his time at Old Trafford.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will be questioning why he took the job at Old Trafford after his tricky start to his tenure, according to Paul Merson.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form this season with their 3-1 defeat to the Seagulls last weekend keeping them 13th in the Premier League ahead of their clash against Fulham later on Sunday.

Man Utd have only won seven of their 22 Premier League matches this term and Amorim is feeling the pressure after their latest poor performance.

Amorim reportedly broke a television in the Red Devils dressing room in a ‘furious’ rant at the players after their loss to Brighton, while he came out in an interview and called his squad “maybe the worst team in the history” of Man Utd.

And former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons Amorim is feeling the pressure at Old Trafford and is likely to be questioning why he took the Man Utd job.

“This man’s [Amorim] 39 years of age. I mean, there are players just finishing their footballing careers at 38,” Merson told Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

“He’s young and in management, really young. He’s done well in Portugal. He’s coming to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“By far not the best team in the world, but one of the biggest clubs in the world. And he’s finding it hard. The pressure’s on him.

“Someone’s obviously said to him, you need to backtrack on that and start blaming yourself a little bit here because the players won’t have that, they won’t have that, they won’t be sitting there saying that, but it’s going to be hard for him.

“I don’t see where this turns around. With the Tottenham one, I can see the players when they get back, I think they’ll cause team problems on their day, especially the way they play.”

Merson added: “I think the manager will be sitting there deep down and thinking, ‘Should I have taken this job?’

“He didn’t want to take it until the end of the season, and I think he’ll be sitting there now thinking. ‘I’m not sure I can do this job.’

“I don’t think it’s just him. I think any manager, I think you’re looking at Financial Fair Play rules and how far they’re behind now, and look where they are in their league, they’re 13th in the league. Bournemouth have got better players. I mean, when has that ever happened?”