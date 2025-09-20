Paul Merson has made a prediction relating to Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, while Wayne Rooney has raised one “big question” about the game vs Chelsea.

Man Utd are under immense pressure to get a result from Saturday evening’s game against Chelsea as the Red Devils have only won one of their first five games across all competitions this season.

Sack-threatened Amorim is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager axed and he’s come under intense pressure following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Man City at the Etihad.

There has been little sign of improvement under Amorim, who remains insistent on using his failing 3-4-3 formation.

Club legend Rooney has raised a “big question” about the Chelsea game, with the “pressure to come on again” should Man Utd fail to win.

“Amorim is under a lot of pressure, of course he is,” Rooney told BBC Sport.

“When it becomes public that there has been a meeting with the owners, there are always going to be questions and he has had to bat them away.

“The big question today is how well United are going to play. They are in desperate need of a win. If not, the pressure is going to come on again.”

Merson, meanwhile, thinks “it’s just a matter of time” until Amorim is dismissed, as he would “be shocked” if Chelsea “don’t get a result”.

“I don’t see him lasting much longer,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“He believes in the way he plays and if he goes to another club, he’ll play three at the back and be successful.

“The problem is that Manchester United is not made for three at the back.

“I think it’s just a matter of time. I will be shocked if Chelsea don’t get a result today.”

Interestingly, Merson has also explained why he thinks Amorim would thrive as a “smash hit” at Chelsea.

“He believes in the way he plays and if he gets the sack, he’ll go to another club, play three at the back and be successful. If he had gone to Chelsea, he’d have been a smash, he’d have been a hit, amazing, 100 per cent,” Merson claimed.

“Chelsea have the players to play three at the back. They’ve got wingbacks in Malo Gusto, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, even Pedro Neto could play there.

“They’ve got players who can get up and down. They are two of your most important players when you play three at the back.

“Then he’s got two holding midfield players, whether that be James playing with Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia when he’s fit. Then you’ve got Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer with Liam Delap or Joao Pedro up front, there’s so many options.

“You look at this Man United team and it’s just not made for three at the back, and that’s the problem. If he had gone to Chelsea – don’t get me wrong Enzo Maresca’s doing a great job – it would have suited the way he wants to play.”