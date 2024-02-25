Merson ‘felt sorry’ for one Man Utd player as he accuses senior stars of ‘looking after themselves’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson admits he felt sorry for Man Utd debutant Omari Forson as the Red Devils lost 2-1 to Fulham on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi struck in the 97th minute as the Cottagers responded to an 89th-minute equaliser from Harry Maguire as the Cottagers claimed a stunning Premier League success at Old Trafford.

It was the London side’s first win at the ground since 2003 and, after creating the majority of the chances throughout the game and taking a 65th-minute lead through Calvin Bassey, Silva felt it was merited.

Fulham’s success punctured some of the optimism that has swept into Man Utd this week following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover.

The defeat was the 10th of the campaign in the Premier League for Man Utd, ending a four-game winning streak, and was a setback to their hopes of reaching the top four.

Forson was a surprise inclusion off the bench in Rasmus Hojlund’s absence but the teenager struggled to get up to speed in his first Premier League start.

Reflecting on Forson’s display, Merson said: “I felt for him. He was getting a little bit frustrated with himself and lost the ball a couple of times.

“When you come into the team and you’re making your full debut you’ve got to rely on your older players, they’ve got to play well as well.

“He didn’t get that today none of the players around him did well and it didn’t help him.

“I felt sorry for him. The older players let him down not giving the ball in proper places and sort of looking after themselves.

“As an experience he should be proud of himself making his debut for Manchester United at a young age so he should remember that.”

It had looked like Maguire had won a late point for Man Utd with a close-range goal before he was exposed for Fulham’s last-gasp winning goal.

And Maguire bemoaned the lack of a focal point without Hojlund, he said: “We got hit by the injury to Rasmus, who has been big focal point for us but it is up to us to find the solutions and the areas we need to improve on.

“He has been our focal point, we can play into him, he holds it up, he starts the press really well, not only that but Marcus has been playing really well on the left.

“It’s the story of our season, we’ve been injury hit – as other teams have – and we need to find a solution quick.”