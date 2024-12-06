Merson makes Man Utd vs Forest prediction after Amorim ‘outwitted’ Arsenal boss Arteta

Paul Merson is expecting Man Utd to drop points at home to Nottingham Forest after watching them lose to Arsenal in midweek.

Goals from Arsenal defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba saw the Red Devils lose for the first time under new boss Ruben Amorim, while the Gunners maintained their recent good form to close the gap on leaders Liverpool to seven points.

Man Utd dropped back into the bottom half following the defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and fell further down the table to 13th on Thursday as Bournemouth and Fulham both won to move above Amorim’s side.

The Red Devils were struggling for Premier League goals before Amorim arrived as the new head coach but a 4-0 win at Everton, which saw both Marcus Rashford and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee score a brace, gave Man Utd fans hope that they had turned a corner.

Man Utd weren’t able to hit the back of the net against Arsenal but Merson reckons they will score a couple of goals in a draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “This is a difficult game for Manchester United. If Nottingham Forest can play like they did against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season, it will be a problem for the hosts at Old Trafford. Manchester United were disappointing against Arsenal. They looked comfortable in the first half, but it felt like they were only playing for a draw.

“Manchester United kept things safe and tried to unleash the big guns in Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee in the second half. But by the time they came on, the game was done. I thought it was a very negative approach from Ruben Amorim. Manchester United fans need to patient. It will take time for them to get the results they desire but Amorim will eventually get it right because he is a good manager.

“I actually thought Amorim outwitted Mikel Arteta in that first half. Manchester United were so comfortable and Arsenal did not look like scoring apart from that missed header by Thomas Partey. But this is the Premier League, not the Portuguese league and that’s just not good enough if you’re Manchester United.

“Forest may have lost to Manchester City the other day, but I think they will cause problems at Old Trafford. They are good down the wings and this could hurt Manchester United. I’m going for a draw here. Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Nottingham Forest.”