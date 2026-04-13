Arsenal legend Paul Merson makes Man Utd title prediction ahead of Leeds clash

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Leeds will get a point against Man Utd on Monday evening as he forecasts the Red Devils’ title chances next season.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January and replaced him with Michael Carrrick as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Man Utd are have won seven, drawn two and lost just one match since Carrick took over and they are now extremely likely to qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils are sitting in third place and are seven points ahead of Chelsea, who occupy the first spot outside the Champions League places in the Premier League.

Man Utd could extend that to a huge ten points tonight if they can beat Leeds at Old Trafford but Merson doesn’t think the Red Devils supporters should get carried away about a potential title challenge next season.

Previewing the Leeds clash, Merson told Sportskeeda: “This is a big rivalry. Leeds are playing well at the moment, but they can’t find a goal.

READ: Man Utd v Leeds: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

“I thought they did well against Manchester City, couldn’t score. Same with the Sunderland game as well.

“If you look at the fixtures, Manchester United should have enough to qualify for the Champions League next season. But this is still a difficult game.

“If Chelsea beat Manchester City and United drew with Leeds, a win for the Blues in the match against them next weekend would mean they are just two points ahead of Rosenior’s team! That’s how tight it is.

“I don’t think Manchester United are ready to fight for the title next season. They need a few more players to come in. I don’t see them being competitive over 38 games with the same team.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘That’s what I’m hearing’ – Man Utd narrow manager search down to two men

* Fernandes claims Man Utd ‘were building something’ under Amorim before he was sacked

* Man Utd and Carrick cannot fail after longest mid-season break for 111 years

“Manchester United’s focus should only be on getting back in the Champions League. If they can stay in that competition, it gives them good money to build their squad

“Now we’re used to seeing them play just once a week, but that isn’t where this club belongs and they need to get back up there quick.

“I have a feeling Leeds will get a point here, I’ll go with a 1-1 draw.”

After not playing since their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on March 20, Carrick is pleased to be playing in a high-profile clash on Monday evening.

When asked if Man Utd playing Leeds is the perfect match to return to, Carrick replied: “We can’t wait. It’s been a strange couple of weeks for us and the boys that have been here, for some of the boys it has been normal going away on international break.

“It doesn’t feel as big of a deal if you just look at it instead of going it’s been 24 days in-between games as there has been a lot going on between it. I have to say the lads have come back together this week and there has been a real nice freshness and a good feeling, an energetic, positive vibe going around, which is really good.

“We are definitely looking forward to it and it can’t come quick enough now.”