Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford will continue his scoring run against Crystal Palace over the weekend.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new season with Man Utd supporters fearing the worst after their 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool before the international break.

But they have since bounced back to record a 3-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League and a 7-0 victory over League One side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Rashford had been one of the players who had received the most stick following their dodgy start in the Premier League, with the England international struggling for form for over a season.

But he hit the back of the net against Southampton last weekend and his brace against Barnsley in midweek will have given him further confidence ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Merson has predicted a 2-2 draw between Man Utd and Crystal Palace but insists a victory at Selhurst Park would represent a “great result” for the Red Devils.

The Arsenal legend told Sportskeeda: “I think this will be an entertaining game. There will definitely be goals in this one. If Manchester United win, they can pat themselves on the back because that would be a great result. I’m going for a high-scoring draw though.

“Manchester United will definitely have a go at the Eagles and it will be a very open game.”

While Merson reckons Rashford will get on scoresheet for Man Utd against Palace too, he added: “I hope Marcus Rashford is back to his best now. He played well against Barnsley.

“Rashford will either score goals or he will be absolutely terrible, there’s no in-between for him. I have a feeling he’ll score against Palace.”

Sources close to Rashford’s camp told the i newspaper recently that they see the criticism from former players and legends as ‘bullying’ and described it as an ‘onslaught’.

Alan Shearer has been outspoken on Rashford previously and, speaking to Gary Lineker, he insisted he “wouldn’t change anything” he’d previously said despite the recent report.

Lineker said on The Rest Is Football Podcast: “We talked about Rashford – and there’s been a little bit of a leak that says that Marcus Rashford’s not happy with the criticism that he’s been receiving.

“They think it’s a bit unfair – particularly from ex-players, ex-Manchester United players as well.

“You’ve been one of them Alan, we covered it shortly because we never have that much time on Match of the Day. What do you think?”

Shearer responded: “I wouldn’t change anything that I’ve said.

“He’s set his own very high standards, you know? He’s a very good player – he’s on a huge contract at Manchester United and he hasn’t played as well as he can do or has done in the past.

“And when that is the case – at a big football club when you’re a big name – you’re going to get criticised.

“And he did – but he doesn’t get criticised for performances like yesterday, you know? When he’s tracking back and running, and taking players on and scoring his goal.

“He looked a really good player yesterday.”