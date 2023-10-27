Merson reveals what makes Man Utd ‘dangerous’ for City; claims Red Devils are ‘better team’ with Maguire

Manchester United are a “better team” with Harry Maguire in their side ahead of the derby against Manchester City, according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson.

The England international was stripped of the Red Devils captaincy ahead of the new campaign with Erik ten Hag choosing to give the armband to Bruno Fernandes instead.

Maguire had the opportunity to leave and join West Ham in the summer transfer window with Man Utd reportedly making it clear that his game time could be limited this season.

However, Maguire’s indecision saw a move to the Hammers fall through and he began the season as a squad player for Ten Hag with the Man Utd boss’ preferring Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his centre-back partnership.

Injuries have seen Maguire start their last three matches with the 30-year-old impressing in three victories, including a man-of-the match performance against his former club Sheffield United.

Maguire also bagged the winning goal in their crucial Champions League clash against Copenhagen in midweek and Merson thinks Man Utd are a “better team” with the England defender in it.

Merson told Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester derby: “Manchester United are a better team with Harry Maguire in it.

“It will be a different game for him against Manchester City. Against Sheffield United, the ball came into the box, and he was fighting against the strikers, heading the ball clear. He’s a big lad and he’ll always win his headers. It was the perfect game for Maguire.

“However, against a team like City it’s a bit different. There will be a lot of movement in front and plenty of runners for Maguire and the United defence to contend with. There’s also Erling Haaland.

“You only have to look at Maguire’s record when he plays for United, though. I’m not sure why he doesn’t play week in, week out. It really doesn’t make me laugh when he’s the one left out.

“Maguire hasn’t got much to lose in this game. People will be expecting him, and United, to struggle against City. If they lose, everyone will blame him. If they win, he won’t get the credit he deserves.

“But he’s a good character. He’s shown plenty to get through what he’s been through, and against City, he can just go out and play his own game.”

Merson reckons Man Utd could spring a surprise on Man City on Sunday as “no real expectation” on Ten Hag’s side “makes them dangerous”.

The Arsenal legend added: “If both teams play to their capability, there is only one winner. However, the game is at Old Trafford. It’s a derby game and the Manchester United fans will stick with their team on Sunday.

“It’s not a bad time for United to play City.

“United do go into this game as massive underdogs but it does help in some ways because the fans will stick with them. They will know they are up against it against Manchester City and will know the players need their support through the whole game.

“They need to stick with them too. The fans aren’t silly. They know there’s a gulf between the two teams at the moment. United are also not going into this game having won reeled of six straight wins.

“There’s no real expectation on Erik ten Hag’s side on Sunday, so that makes them dangerous.”

Man City have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions but Merson still reckons the Citizens will just about pip Man Utd to the win over the weekend.

Merson continued: “Manchester City aren’t pulling up trees at the moment. They’d lost three games out of four and against Brighton, Kaoru Mitoma missed a couple of brilliant chances which had he scored, could have changed the game. However, they have responded with that win over Brighton and also against Youngs Boys in the Champions League.

“They are not at their free-flowing best, though, and Pep Guardiola keeps mentioning that his team are suffering from a hangover from their treble success.

“It’s a big game on Sunday. Manchester United need to turn up, which they can do.

“I remember last season when Arsenal went up to Old Trafford quite early on in the season. The Gunners were flying, and Manchester United had a difficult start to the season. However, United showed up and put in a performance to win the game.

“It’s something we’ve seen a few times over the years. But they have to stay in the game for as long as they can. I don’t feel they can go behind in the game against a team like Manchester City.

“If you said to me I have to pick a team to win, I would have to say City, but a derby game can throw up interesting results.”