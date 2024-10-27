Merson reveals Ten Hag sack verdict after Man Utd hold ‘secret talks with multiple managers’

Paul Merson doubts Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is “going anywhere” amid reports that the Red Devils are secretly meeting other managers.

The Red Devils head into their clash against West Ham on Sunday having won just three of their first eight Premier League matches so far this season.

Their victory over Brentford last weekend means they are currently 13th in the Premier League table with Ten Hag coming under pressure to reverse their fortunes.

A 1-1 draw against Turkish side Fenerbahce in midweek did little to encourage supporters and pundits that Ten Hag has everything under control and Merson is predicting another draw at the London Stadium.

Even if Man Utd lose to West Ham on Sunday, Merson is not convinced that the Dutchman will lose his job as he is in it for the “long haul” with INEOS.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Erik ten Hag will always be under pressure as manager at Manchester United. If he goes out and loses this game, they are getting beaten by a team sitting 15th in the league table and that’s nowhere near good enough for a club like United. If he wins, well it’s normal because you’re expected to win these games. It feels as if no matter what he does, it’s tough for him to get on the good books right away.

“I don’t think he’s going anywhere though. He’s in it for the long haul at Manchester United, that’s the plan they’ve put in place at Old Trafford. I’m expecting a draw here.”

And the Daily Mail have reported that Man Utd have held ‘secret talks with multiple managers’ as they lined up a potential successor for Ten Hag if results keep getting worse.

‘Manchester United have held secret talks with a number of managers over replacing Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman once again fights to save his job at Old Trafford. ‘Mail Sport revealed earlier this week that United spoke with Xavi Hernandez 10 days ago after a four-man delegation led by chief executive Omar Berrada flew to Barcelona, while Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic are also on the list of potential targets. ‘It’s understood that Brentford’s Thomas Frank is once again under strong consideration having been linked with the United job in the summer. ‘The club’s co-owners interviewed many candidates then before deciding to keep Ten Hag and extend his contract by a year. But the fact United have resumed their search for a replacement behind the scenes has cast fresh doubt over the 54-year-old’s future. The club have declined to comment.’

