Man Utd: Merson urges Ten Hag to snub one star vs Brentford; drops sack prediction – ‘I’d be shocked’

Pundit Paul Merson has made his prediction for Manchester United’s game against Brentford and warned Erik ten Hag against starting one of his players.

This match is a must-win for Man Utd as they have only won two of their first seven Premier League matches. They have also drawn their first two Europa League group games.

Ten Hag is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and there are reportedly ‘three candidates’ in the frame to replace him.

The Dutchman was also under immense pressure last season, but INEOS opted to stick with him after Man Utd beat Man City at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

In the summer, Ten Hag extended his contract until 2026. Despite this, he needed a strong start to the season as he does not have much credit in the bank.

Regarding this weekend’s game, Merson predicted a 2-2 draw and offered his thoughts on “Ten Hag’s future”.

“Brentford can score again in the first minute this weekend!” Merson wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“If that happens, you never know what’s next for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. Brentford are free-flowing, they will score at Old Trafford, that’s for sure.

“But the problem is that whenever they take the lead, they just can’t seem to hold on to it and win. Manchester United can’t win a game for a toffee anyway, so I’m going for a draw in this one.

“I expect Brentford to cause them problems throughout this game. In terms of Ten Hag’s future, I think he’s alright now.

“Thomas Tuchel has joined England so that’s another top manager unavailable now. If Manchester United get beat by Brentford and they sack him, that’s not the right way to run the club, in my opinion.

“Now that they’ve decided to back him beyond the international break, I’d be shocked if that happens too.

“A club like Manchester United should not be worried about teams like Brentford, it should be their rivals at the top. It being the opposite now is the harsh reality of where they are as a club.”

Merson also explained why he would not start summer signing Joshua Zirkzee against Brentford.

“Joshua Zirkzee did well at Bologna, but it’s a different game here in England and especially at Manchester United,” Merson added.

“You’re always under the microscope at this club, if you miss a chance or [do] not get a chance, it’s always a talking point. What’s his best position? Where do they play him?

“You’ve also got Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, so that’s four players fighting to be in that front three.

“And no matter who among them Ten Hag decides to drop, he always gets stick, which is a bit unfortunate.

“Against Brentford, I’d choose Hojlund over Zirkzee. He’s a better finisher in my opinion and Manchester United will need goals to win this one because Brentford are definitely scoring.”