Ed Woodward has confirmed why Manchester United failed to sign Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Woodward was subject to heavy criticism after he replaced David Gill to become United’s chief executive in 2013.

The Red Devils made several significant transfer blunders while Woodward was in charge. One of his worst arguably came as he re-signed Paul Pogba from Serie A giants Juventus in a deal worth around £89m.

Towards the end of his tenure, it emerged that Woodward played an integral role in Man Utd’s involvement in the proposed European Super League. This breakaway league did not end up going ahead and the 52-year-old resigned towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

His replacement – Richard Arnold – has also been ousted as new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has appointed ex-Man City chief Omar Berrada to be the Premier League giants’ new chief executive.

One of Ratcliffe and Berrada’s priorities over the next couple of months will be to overhaul United’s recruitment model and it’s said that Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite have been picked out as their main transfer targets ahead of this summer.

United are expected to face rival competition for Olise and Branthwaite and they may be worried about missing out on their top targets after they previously failed to land Haaland and Bellingham.

In a piece for ESPN, Woodward has revealed why Man Utd were unable to sign Haaland and Bellingham. The report states.

‘When contacted by ESPN, Woodward said that United would not match Dortmund’s guarantee of “minutes” for Bellingham, while Haaland, in United’s view, was always destined for City.’

This came despite ex-Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to sign Haaland, Bellingham and Declan Rice.

A former team-mate of Solskjaer told ESPN: “Ole wanted to bring down the age of the squad, so he identified three young players and told the club they should prioritize signing them.

“United messed up moves for Haaland and Bellingham and didn’t even make an effort for Rice. But they did sign Donny van de Beek, despite him not even being a player that Ole had identified as a target.”

It is also noted that Woodward butted heads with Jose Mourinho during their time together at Old Trafford.

A former United player told ESPN: “[Manager] Jose Mourinho wanted to sign [winger] Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan in 2017, but was told by Ed that, as a player, he wasn’t commercially viable.”

They added: “After that World Cup. Jose told Ed and the Glazers that he wanted to get rid of Anthony Martial, that he was neither good enough nor reliable enough. That was vetoed by the Glazers – Joel was a big fan of Martial [as a player].”