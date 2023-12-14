Meulensteeen claims Man Utd pair have ‘no intention’ of helping team-mate end goal drought

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteeen claims Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have “no intention” of providing Rasmus Hojlund with assists.

The Red Devils are struggling to score this season, Champions League aside, with Erik ten Hag’s side hitting the back of the net just 18 times in 16 Premier League matches.

Rasmus Hojlund has scored five goals in the Champions League but yet to get off the mark for Man Utd in the Premier League, while last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford has just two goals to his name in all competitions.

Anthony Martial, who could be sold in the January transfer window, has also only helped out with two strikes in all competitions and Meulensteeen – who was first-team coach at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson for six years – reckons Man Utd wingers Garnacho and Antony are “individuals” who only want to “create things for themselves.

“I thought he [Hojlund] was way short [against Bayern]. Against those defenders, he never got a kick,” Meulensteen told talkSPORT.

“But the problem is he is flanked by two individual players [Antony and Garnacho] who have no intention to give him any kind of service because they want to create things for themselves and not help any striker.

“So there’s an imbalance, and that imbalance is going forward but also going back in terms of the defensive shape which we’ve seen in so many games.”

There has been criticism of Man Utd’s recruitment since Ferguson left the club in 2013 with Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Hojlund their biggest buys over the summer.

Despite giving Man Utd managers necessary money to buy players, Meulensteen doesn’t think the owners have done enough to get players that Ten Hag wanted.

Meulensteen added: “The Glazers have backed the managers with money but have they backed them with the players the managers want?

“Everybody knows that if United had got Harry Kane he brings 25 to 30 goals into your team. Simple.”

Man Utd defender Jonny Evans was disappointed as the Red Devils crashed out in Europe in midweek with a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich meaning they finish rock-bottom of their Champions League group.

“You expect to get out of every group being Man United,” Evans said after the match.

“I think we made it difficult for ourselves and to go into the last game needing to win and a result to go your way in the other side, the probability of that’s very small.

“Obviously tonight playing against a good Bayern side and once they got the goal it was it was difficult then.”