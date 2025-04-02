Ex-Man Utd coach reveals ‘personality and character issue’ with current star after transfer mistake

Former Man Utd coach Rene Meulensteen has revealed that Red Devils winger Alejandro Garnacho has “a personality and character issue”.

The Red Devils have been poor in the Premier League this season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently floundering in 13th place in the table.

Man Utd have struggled to score goals this season with only six clubs in the Premier League scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils.

Although Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have taken most of the flak as their primary position is a striker, Garnacho and other Man Utd attacking players also need to produce more.

Garnacho has provided four goals and one assist in the Premier League this term and there were reports that Napoli and Chelsea were interested in signing him in the January transfer window.

A move never materialised but there have been rumours recently that Man Utd will consider offers for the Argentina international as they attempt to raise funds for a summer rebuild.

Antony Elanga scored the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest beat the Red Devils 1-0 at the City Ground and ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen thinks the Forest star is a better suited to Old Trafford than Garnacho.

Meulensteen told Poker Firma: “I’ve never been sold on Alejandro Garnacho to be fairly honest. I think there’s a personality and character issue at times. Anthony Elanga on the other hand, his performance last night is exactly what you want to expect from a Manchester United winger – strong, direct, powerful, full of confidence and taking players on.

“I always thought Elanga showed those glimpses when he was playing for Man United, but the club closed the door on him and his career has restarted at a different club. You really have to question the decision-making process to let players like him go, because there’s been a few who have slipped through the fingers.”

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent days but Amorim dismissed the chance of him leaving in the summer transfer window.

But Meulensteen thinks the Man Utd captain “would fit like a glove” at the Bernabeu with Real Madrid likely to welcome a player with Fernandes’ passing range.

Meulensteen added: “I think people sometimes question the way Bruno Fernandes likes to get his feelings across. But one thing for me is certain – he’s an absolute winner. He plays all the games, he’s never injured, and he’s very committed to Manchester United and wants the best for the club.

“Every footballer has ambitions. I’m sure he wants to win trophies for Man United, but if a team like Real Madrid were to come knocking for him in the summer, he would fit like a glove there. Luka Modric is turning 40 soon and Madrid need someone in midfield with that kind of passing range who can supply Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. With Bruno Fernandes’ passing range, Real Madrid would be unbelievable, and their forward line would become even better!”

