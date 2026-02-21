‘It wouldn’t surprise me’ – Man Utd urged to sign ‘versatile’ £37m Chelsea flop

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has urged his former club to sign Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato in the summer transfer window.

The Blues signed Hato from Eredivisie giants Ajax in the summer transfer window for £35.5m in the summer transfer window with the Netherlands international one of the most promising defenders in world football.

Hato became an undisputed starter for Ajax at the age of 17 with Hato appointed one of the team’s vice-captains in 2023 and won the Eredivisie Talent of the Year in the 2024/25 season.

However, things have not gone to plan for the 19-year-old – who can play at centre-back or left-back – at Chelsea with the Blues affording him just three Premier League starts this term.

Hato has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea but only 12 of them have come in the starting XI under ex-Blues boss Enzo Maresca and new head coach Liam Rosenior.

And now former Man Utd assistant Meulensteen reckons Old Trafford would be a good destination for Hato if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge after his “disappointing move”.

Ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen told BetGoat: “It is a disappointing move for Jorrel Hato because he was absolutely outstanding for Ajax at the time.

“He was very, very young and was the captain, which says a lot about the trust the manager put in him in terms of his personality and his leadership qualities.

“Then a club like Chelsea comes in because they want to pick up all the best players here, there, and everywhere. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they fit in with the way the team wants to play. He’s been one of the guys who hasn’t really settled.

“Yes, he can get a big paycheck and a lot of money in the bank, but young players should be playing. Nobody can guarantee success for players wherever they go, but you want to get a sense of the manager’s plan and what he has planned for you.

“He is also versatile, he can play left-back, centre-back, or as a number six. He is technically very, very good.

“It doesn’t help his career, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he is looking for a loan move or another challenge elsewhere.

“If I were any Premier League team, including Manchester United, and he were available or became available, I would definitely be looking at him because he is still very young, and there is a lot of potential to unlock.”