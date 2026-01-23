Carrick ‘in the mix’ for permanent Man Utd job as he ticks crucial INEOS box – Ornstein

Michael Carrick has been appointed as the new interim head coach at Old Trafford.

Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick is likely to be “in the mix” to become the permanent Red Devils manager in the summer, according to David Ornstein.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim a fortnight ago as they looked to turn around their results and performances this season.

After Darren Fletcher had taken the next two matches, Man Utd appointed Carrick as their interim boss until the end of the campaign.

Man Utd made an incredible start under Carrick by beating arch-rivals Man City 2-0 but the scoreline could have been even more impressive for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils will decide on a permanent replacement for Amorim at the end of the season with numerous managers linked to the job in the summer.

And now, according to Ornstein of The Athletic, Carrick stands a decent chance of landing the full-time gig in the summer despite losing his job at Championship side Middlesbrough earlier this season.

Ornstein revealed in conversation with Duncan Castles on The Transfers Podcast: “Carrick will naturally enter the conversation depending on how well he does. But I don’t think this is binary, as it was with Ole Gunner Solskjaer. United should run their process properly: speak to available coaches, assess those in work where permitted, look at data, styles and profiles.

“Last time, it came down to Thomas Tuchel and Erik ten Hag. Others like Frank and Pochettino were considered. There are weeks and months now to do that work. Carrick could play himself into contention, or he might decide it’s not the right moment.

“There’s nothing firm right now. It’s hypothetical. But given his qualities, what he showed in his brief United spell before, and his work at Middlesbrough, there’s no reason he shouldn’t at least be in the conversation – much like Kieran McKenna was previously.

“Carrick could be in the mix, but that doesn’t mean he’ll get the job. It’s very much a case of wait and see how it unfolds.”

And Ornstein thinks Carrick ticks one crucial box for the Man Utd hierarchy as they look to bring in the right man to succeed Amorim in the summer.

Ornstein added: “I also understand why United went for a figure with a connection to the club. Lifting spirits, restoring smiles and confidence matters, even if it sounds trite. It’s not everything, but it helps.

“A lot has lifted off the club since the change. That’s no disrespect to Amorim, who I think will go on to have an excellent career.”

