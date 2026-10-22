Man Utd reach final decision on Antonio Conte move as ‘frontrunner’ for job revealed

Julian Nagelsmann has overtaken Antonio Conte in the race to become the next Manchester United head coach amid intense pressure surrounding Michael Carrick, as per a report.

Things went from bad to worse for Carrick on Wednesday night as Man Utd were beaten 4-1 by Como in the Champions League. Nico Paz was the star of the show as United crumbled to their fourth defeat in seven matches.

Bruno Fernandes ramped up the pressure on Carrick by suggesting his pressing tactics are allowing opposition teams to take control of games.

We have taken a look at which managers could replace Carrick, with Conte and Eddie Howe both strongly linked with the role.

Nagelsmann and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler have also been mentioned as potential candidates.

The Telegraph report that Nagelsmann is a ‘leading candidate’ and a ‘frontrunner’ to take over at Old Trafford if Carrick is sacked.

READ: Premier League sack race becoming a one-horse race as Michael Carrick circles the drain

Nagelsmann is open to joining United, having left his role as Germany boss after their last-32 exit at the World Cup.

Crucially, the 39-year-old already has a backer at United, as Christopher Vivell is pushing for his appointment. United’s director of recruitment worked with Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, and the pair enjoyed big success.

Conte is known to be keen on taking charge of United, having recently outlined his desire to help a major club ‘shine once more’.

But the report adds: ‘It is understood that representatives have already lobbied for former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte, but that the Italian does not feature prominently in United’s considerations. It is argued he would not fit into the structure the club are determined to adopt.’

Man Utd decide against Antonio Conte hire

United will search for a bigger personality if they axe Carrick, but landing Conte is viewed as a risky move given his combustible character.

The Italian would likely help United improve in the short term and become top-four challengers, though he has a history of falling out with owners over transfer spending.

Reports in the Italian media have claimed Conte is ‘reaching an agreement’ to replace Carrick. Fabrizio Romano, however, has said that Conte ‘has no agreement done’ over his next job.

Former United star Ashley Young, who played under Conte at Inter, said this week that the 57-year-old is ‘crazy’ as his team meetings can last ‘three, four hours’.

Young added that Conte taking charge of United could be a ‘disaster’ if the players fail to meet his running demands.

Nevertheless, it has been suggested that Conte is needed to ‘scorch the earth’ at Old Trafford, with Carrick getting sacked seemingly inevitable.