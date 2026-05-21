According to reports, Manchester United have decided that they ‘want’ to sign Sandro Tonali and Ederson, while they are ‘confident’ of getting them.

Man Utd are expecting to be active in the transfer market ahead of their return to the Champions League this season.

Under Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have arguably been the best team in the Premier League, but they have benefited from having a reduced schedule and will be challenged more next season as they juggle several competitions.

Therefore, United will likely target signings in various positions to bolster their squad this summer, though they will prioritise a midfield overhaul.

This is needed because Manuel Ugarte is expected to follow Casemiro in leaving this summer, with Man Utd to sign at least two new midfielders ahead of next season.

READ: Arsenal dominate ranking of ways to win title from worst to best – but 2026 effort is 30th



Naturally, United are linked with a wide array of potential targets, but a recent report from Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio claimed they have Tonali and Ederson, who are valued at around £139m combined, at the top of their ‘shortlist’.

Now, an update from Di Marzio insists Man Utd are ‘confident’ of signing these two players this summer.

Di Marzio explained: ‘Manchester United has set a goal for the summer transfer window: strengthening their midfield. The Red Devils want to bring Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Atalanta’s Ederson to Old Trafford, and there’s confidence in a double deal.

‘As we’ve already reported, Atletico Madrid are also interested in the Nerazzurri midfielder, currently trailing United, who are ahead for the Brazilian.’

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford transfer gets ‘green light’ as Barcelona reach decision on signing Man Utd winger



Fabrizio Romano issues update with Man Utd ‘choice made’

Regarding Ederson, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday morning that there will be “new contacts” between Man Utd and Atalanta over the midfielder in the coming days, though he did not state whether he is United’s top target.

“New contacts will take place in the next days for Éderson’s future with Manchester United interested,” Romano said on X.

“He’s one of the names on the shortlist for midfield, not the only one + more options being considered.

“Éderson would be open to joining #MUFC as Atalanta ask around €45m.”

However, journalist Alfredo Pedullo has claimed that Man Utd’s “technical choice has been made” to target Ederson.

He said on X: “#Ederson-#ManchesterUnited: talks postponed until the official appointment of the new ds #Atalanta.

“But, as already hinted, United is keen and the technical choice has been made.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd star Casemiro ‘agrees deal’ as Romano update reveals ‘clear expectation to sign soon’

