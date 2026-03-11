A midfielder Manchester United shortlisted has struck a surprise agreement, though it’s not the one the Red Devils were hoping for, according to reports.

A midfield revamp is on the agenda at Old Trafford, with one and more probably two high profile additions expected. Casemiro is leaving via free agency, while Manuel Ugarte’s future is up in the air.

Regarding targets, Man Utd are well known to be huge admirers of Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Carlos Baleba (Brighton) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

However, while that trio are the preferred options, United have also shortlisted a series of alternatives, such as Sandro Tonali and Felix Nmecha.

But a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Nmecha can now be considered a no-go, with the latest out of Germany confirming the 25-year-old has penned a surprise new contract with Dortmund.

Reporters, Florian Plettenberg and Patrick Berger both confirmed the agreement when posting on X, with the latter noting Nmecha had extensive Premier League interest.

Sky Germany’s X account then rubberstamped the move, stating: ‘Borussia Dortmund has pulled off a real coup!

‘According to exclusive information from Sky Sport, BVB will extend the contract with Felix Nmecha ahead of schedule.

‘The Dortmund team around sporting director Sebastian Kehl has achieved the final breakthrough in the talks with Nmecha’s new advisors from the English agency The Talent Table.

‘Kehl and Co. are said to have really stepped on the gas in the last few days and pushed hard in the negotiations.

‘The new contract will be extended by two more years from 2028 to 2030. This secures BVB’s hottest asset. Nmecha will also rise to the ranks of the absolute top earners.’

BILD had previously confirmed Man Utd as well as Tottenham were looking into a move for Nmecha, who was valued in the €60m-€70m range.

There were even suggestions Dortmund had greenlit a summer sale amid growing concerns Nmecha wouldn’t re-sign.

But of course, the six-cap Germany international has now had a change of heart, and with a new deal inked, there’ll be no move to Old Trafford any time soon.

The news will cross one name off Man Utd’s shortlist, though there’s certainly no shortage of adequate options United can still pursue.

And as mentioned, Baleba, Anderson and Wharton are understood to be United’s preferred options anyway.

The fact they’re all proven in the Premier League places them higher in United’s estimations, with the club now favouring stars with English top flight experience at INEOS’ behest.

