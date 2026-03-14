A midfielder from every Premier League club for Man Utd to sign…

Everyone wants to do Man Utd a favour, don’t they? So here’s how every Premier League club could help to fill the Red Devils’ midfield hole this summer…

United need at least one midfielder before next season, with Casemiro definitely departing. And if they really are daft enough to consider selling Bruno Fernandes for the second summer in succession, then the skipper will need replacing too.

Plenty of midfielders have been linked with United, so many that pulling together this list was not as hard as it ought to have been.

Here’s one from every Premier League club who United could sign this summer…

Arsenal – Martin Odegaard

United’s priority is a replacement for Casemiro but they could find themselves in need of a creative midfielder too to fill Bruno Fernandes’ boots. Odegaard would certainly make a better fist of it than most, and the Norwegian apparently fancies the job. Would Arsenal sell to United? For £87million, they might.

Aston Villa – Boubacar Kamara

Morgan Rogers might be the obvious pick from Villa if a Fernandes replacement is required, but we anticipate the holding midfield position to be a more urgent priority, and there aren’t many better than Kamara. Which means Villa would be loathe to lose the 26-year-old and, if their season tails off badly prompting the need for an exit or two, Kamara would be high on the list of must-not-sell assets. The fact that Villa’s season is in danger of petering out is in no small part down to Kamara’s knee injury, which may reduce what few fears Holte Enders may have had around losing the France international.

Bournemouth – Alex Scott

Scott has made the England squad this season, and a cap cannot be far off, even if it appears a stretch for the 22-year-old to make the World Cup squad. Still, Scott seems to be around the top five on United’s list. He certainly fits the criteria United have looked for of late: Premier League proven, ready to make a step up.

Brentford – Yehor Yarmoliuk

We’ve touted Mikkel Damsgaard as a left-field option to succeed Fernandes, but his Ukrainian team-mate could similarly do a job for the Red Devils as Casemiro’s replacement. Yarmoliuk is a midfield all-rounder, as comfortable winning the ball as he is on it, and only just turned 22. Brentford have him tied down until 2031 but don’t be surprised if he is the next cab off the Bees’ rank next summer.

Brighton – Carlos Baleba

Baleba was United’s most-wanted midfielder last summer, when Brighton quite reasonably priced the Red Devils out of a move while they threw most of their resources at their front line. Since then, his form has dipped and his place on United’s list has slipped. Which might suit the Red Devils in terms of a bargaining position, even if Brighton aren’t rookies at this. Baleba might not be first choice as he was, but United could find themselves working their way down to the Cameroonian.

Burnley – Lesley Ugochukwu

A young, mobile midfielder who United were credited with a passing interest before he left Chelsea for Burnley last summer. It’s not him, is it…

Chelsea – Andrey Santos

It might be him. United are said to be very keen on Santos, who may prefer the pathway in front of him at United as opposed to competing with Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Romeo Laia and Dario Essugo. And Chelsea would sell because they are Chelsea and they could at least double their £18million investment made to bring Santos from Vasco Da Gama in 2023.

Crystal Palace – Adam Wharton

Being left-footed helps – left-footers just look more graceful, don’t they? – but Wharton is rightly regarded as one of best passers in the Premier League. And rarely backwards or sideways; the supply line to United’s front line would immediately be boosted if the Red Devils can convince Wharton to choose them over everyone else in the queue.

Everton – James Garner

Easy to say now but Garner should not have been allowed to leave United so easily when he joined Everton for £15million in 2022. The versatile midfielder was at Old Trafford for 13 years, a standout through the youth ranks but the step from there to Erik ten Hag’s first team was viewed as too big to make as quickly as Garner wanted. But he has since quietly established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League and should be high on the Red Devils’ list.

Fulham – Josh King

The teenager would not be a direct replacement for Casemiro even if he’s shown he can thrive amid the muck and bullets of a midfield scrap, but if Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t commit to a new deal, United might like to get ahead of their rivals because it is inevitable there will be a scramble for King at some point.

Leeds – Anton Stach

Elland Road might burn if Leeds sell their latest cult hero to Man Utd but it’s been a while since the board have said or done something daft, so we can but hope…

Liverpool – Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister’s future at Liverpool appears in doubt after a below-par season for the Argentinian and the Reds collectively, which has led to links with United. It could happen. It won’t, but it could.

Manchester City – Bernardo Silva

City couldn’t stop Silva from pulling a reverse Tevez since the Portugal star is out of contract at the end of the season but we doubt they are fretting over the prospect…

Newcastle United – Sandro Tonali

Tonali’s agent is working desperately hard to get a fat commission this summer, with the Italian being linked with seemingly everyone. United are the current favourites for the Toon midfielder purely on the basis of elimination. Arsenal aren’t arsed; the Liverpool links are tenuous; Juve can’t afford him; so United are his best bet of a big move. Even if the Red Devils should be looking at the fella next to him in Eddie Howe’s midfield.

Nottingham Forest – Elliot Anderson

Perhaps the leading candidate to bolster United’s midfield, especially if Forest are relegated, we have questioned whether the Red Devils are being dazzled somewhat by Anderson’s energy but that is not to say that he is not an excellent midfielder and a very capable candidate to fill Casemiro’s boots. So capable, City will probably get there first.

Sunderland – Noah Sadiki

Granit Xhaka has, quite reasonably, hogged many of the headlines as signing of the season but his midfield mate Sadiki is not far behind. Indeed, United were linked with the tireless 21-year-old in January when Sunderland put a swift halt to rumours of a £50million swoop that would have offered the Black Cats a £35million profit in the half season since they took him from Union Saint-Gilloise. Might that stance change come the summer? It might if the money does.

Tottenham – Archie Gray

If Spurs are relegated, a grim reality that looks more likely every week, then United will be among the circling vultures, their eyes on two young midfielders. Lucas Bergvall will be spared the Championship, perhaps by Liverpool, though the Reds and Red Devils might be wary of the fact that the Swede is yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League this season. Gray, though, has been one of the very few Spurs players to emerge from a wretched season with any credit. The 20-year-old has been shunted around defence and midfield by Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, and though his versatility is a valuable asset, we’re in danger of forgetting how good he is in his primary position.

West Ham – Mateus Fernandes

United, quite wisely, are casting their net wide until they have to zero in on their preferred targets and, among them, is said to be Fernandes, who is one of the few Hammers to impress this season. Indeed, reports suggest the 21-year-old has passed scouting assessments ‘with flying colours’ and West Ham will surely be forced to negotiate on their £65million valuation if they are preparing for the Championship next season.

Wolves – Joao Gomes

Most of what’s said of Fernandes above applies to Gomes, who was perhaps the midfielder most linked with United in the winter. The 24-year-old is catching eyes at Atletico and Napoli too, perhaps attracted by a reported £44million price tag during January, but that may increase with the added interest after a strong second half to the season that could see Wolves avoid finishing bottom.