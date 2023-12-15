Man Utd midfielder ‘verbally agrees’ January move to European club as Romano reveals ‘loan’ details

According to reports, Manchester United and Eintracht Frankfurt have a “verbal agreement” in place for Netherlands international Donny van de Beek.

The centre-midfielder remains down the pecking order at Old Trafford so it’s hardly a surprise that an exit in January has been heavily touted in recent months.

Van de Beek has been impacted by injuries as he has failed to live up to expectations and establish himself as a regular at Man Utd.

It was hoped that the £40m midfielder would benefit from a reunion with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford but he has only made two appearances across all competitions this term.

Van de Beek has made it abundantly clear in recent weeks that he is eyeing a move elsewhere ahead of January. He has insisted that he “needs to start playing games very soon”.

“I am bouncing to play matches again,” Van de Beek said. “The manager is making different choices now. We have a big squad and I am not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see in January what happens.

“I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man United then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious.

“I have always been a lover of the game. I am absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.

His proposed move to Real Sociedad fell through in the summer but Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are ‘leading the race’ to sign him in January.

Romano has now confirmed that a “verbal agreement” has been reached between Man Utd and the German club. He tweeted: “Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt, here we go! The verbal agreement is now in place.

“Exclusive details: loan until June — buy option included for €15m potential package, add-ons included. It’s NOT mandatory. Eintracht will also pay #MUFC a loan fee.”

In a recent interview, former Premier League star Boudewijn Zenden told Van de Beek to find a club “that suits him”.

“Whatever he does next is his choice. He needs to find something that suits him,” Zenden told TG Casino.

“His marriage to United has never really been great. He’s never been an undisputed starter, and that makes it really hard because players want to be important and play a lot of games.

“That will help you perform better but, if you don’t play a lot and you have to start playing, that makes it harder as you don’t have minutes under your belt.”

