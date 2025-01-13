Mikel Arteta puts his arms in the air during an FA Cup tie.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thinks Man Utd goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was the “best player” on the pitch as the Gunners lost to the Red Devils in their FA Cup third round clash.

Bruno Fernandes gave Man Utd the lead early on in the second half with a wonderful curling effort before Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second bookable offence just nine minutes later.

Gabriel Magalhaes then scored a deflected effort inside the area to equalise for Arsenal before the ten men of Man Utd were tested a number of times with the Gunners missing several chances.

Bayindir saved a Martin Odegaard penalty in normal time after Kai Havertz went to ground in the box following a challenge from Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire.

And Turkey international Bayindir was also the hero in the penalty shootout with the Man Utd goalkeeper saving from Havertz to help send the Red Devils through to the fourth round.

When asked about his side’s wastefulness in front of goal, Arsenla boss Arteta said: “It’s football and a part of our execution is the goalkeeper who was probably the best player [today].

“It’s unbelievable. Obviously, you measure the performance and what we did in relation to the position, you-know, you deserve to win the game by a mile.

“But the reality is we are out and the only thing that’s going to be judged it that but internally I can’t.

“I love my players. I love our team and I love how good they are and what they do because in 1000 games, you should lose one and probably it was this one.

“You need things to go your way and tonight it didn’t. When you go to penalties you know that it’s a flick of the coin and it can go either way.”

Man Utd goalkeeper Bayindir has been playing second fiddle to Andre Onana in the Premier League this season and the Turkish star insists you “have to be ready” if you want to play for the Red Devils.

Bayindir told BBC Sport: “If you are not playing it doesn’t matter. You have to be ready every minute, every second. If you are a Manchester United player you have to be ready always.

“I am working every day. I am patient. I just want to help this great team.

“I want to make everyone happy for this great club.”

Commenting on how Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim works with his players, Bayindir added: “[Ruben Amorim] is talking with us every day and he wants to help us.

“We love him and he’s always trying to do his best. He has a very good relationship with the players and we are trusting him, he is trusting us.

“We are fighting together.”