Euro giants ‘want to do’ Man Utd ‘a favour’ and ‘sign’ starter who Amorim wants out

Italian giants AC Milan ‘want to do’ Man Utd ‘a favour’ by buying Andre Onana in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table after beating Leicester City 3-0 before the international break.

Man Utd sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October to bring in Amorim from Sporting CP in an effort to turn around the club’s fortunes as quickly as possible.

It hasn’t happened yet with the Red Devils struggling even more under the Portuguese head coach as he struggles to get the Man Utd squad to adapt to his style of play, philosophy and tactics.

One player who has found it particularly hard to impress Amorim is goalkeeper Onana with the Cameroon international making a number of mistakes in recent months.

Previous reports have stated that Amorim wants the Man Utd goalkeeper out of the club in the summer to make way for a new number one.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Milan ‘wants to do Man Utd a favour and sign’ Onana in the summer and Cameroon international could now return to Serie A, where he played for Milan’s rivals Inter.

The report adds that Onana’s continuation ‘is not guaranteed, as the English club is considering other options between the posts, opening the door to a possible transfer’.

Fichajes continues:

‘Onana’s performance at United has been a source of debate. Although he has shown quality in his passing, he has also made errors that have earned him criticism. ‘With the arrival of a new manager, the Red Devils’ board is considering alternatives for the goalkeeper, and the Cameroonian’s stay is not guaranteed. This situation has caught the attention of Milan, who could take advantage of the uncertainty to negotiate his signing. ‘The Rossoneri’s interest is also linked to the possible departure of Mike Maignan. The French goalkeeper is one of the team’s most valued players, and his sale would fund Onana’s arrival. ‘However, Milan must compete with other clubs that could also bid for the Manchester United goalkeeper, which would make the deal more expensive. ‘For now, everything will depend on the English club’s decision regarding its goalkeeper’s future. If United finds a replacement that fits their philosophy, Onana would be on the market, and Milan would have a real opportunity to add him to their squad.’

Man Utd legend Jaap Stam thinks the Red Devils have to sign some more competition for Onana in the summer if they want to get the best out of the former Ajax goalkeeper.

Stam said: “I think they’re going to get some competition in for him. You need to have goalkeepers who are very competitive. Onana looks a bit insecure in how he plays now. I worked with him at Ajax and when I did the under 23s, he joined my team a lot of times because he wasn’t ready yet for the first team.

“Ten Hag wanted him to be confident on the ball but now it seems like he needs to kick it long a lot quicker. He’s not as much involved in the buildup play like he was before, maybe that makes him more insecure. I still think he’s got great reactions but he still needs to make better decisions at times as well.”