According to reports, a transfer involving Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo in the winter could ‘resurrect’ on two conditions.

Mainoo has suffered a major fall from grace over the past year as he has slipped in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The England international’s career at Man Utd got off to a great start as he enjoyed a brilliant breakout season in 2023/24, while he also shone at the 2024 European Championships.

However, injuries, a loss of form and the appointment of Ruben Amorim have negatively impacted Mainoo, who may not fit into the head coach’s preferred system.

Mainoo was only a bit-part player for Man Utd under Amorim and it was reported in January that club chiefs were willing to sanction his exit as they looked to raise funds through a pure profit transfer.

The talented midfielder has attracted interest from Chelsea and several European clubs in recent months, with it revealed before the summer transfer window closed that he had requested to leave on loan.

This request was submitted after Mainoo was an unused substitute in Man Utd’s opening two Premier League games of this season.

Despite this, Man Utd refused to let their academy product leave as they have limited midfield options and did not have much time to secure a replacement.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano revealed co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was “involved” in the decision on Mainoo’s future.

“Kobbie asked to go on loan, he never asked to go on a permanent,” Romano said.

“Never been a possibility, either for Man United or for Kobbie Mainoo. But he did want to go on loan. It was a priority for Kobbie Mainoo to go on loan.

“Man Utd said no, they decided internally, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe involved, that they couldn’t sell Kobbie Mainoo.

“This was a decision made with all the people involved: directors, CEO, coach and owner. ‘We can’t let Kobbie Mainoo go,’ that was the position.”

Now, a report from ESPN claims Mainoo ‘first started having concerns’ about his future ‘in January’, with it noted that he ‘sought advice from one former player after stories emerged that the club would be open to offers for both him and Alejandro Garnacho’.

And while United blocked his exit in the summer, it is claimed that a deal could be ‘resurrected’ in January on two conditions.

