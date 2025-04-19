Manchester United’s win over Lyon was the ‘perfect definition’ of the current iteration of the Red Devils, who have ‘more history than football’ according to a Spanish outlet.

AS ran a story on Friday previewing United’s upcoming Europa League semi-final clash with Athletic Bilbao and have come to the conclusion that they aren’t ‘much of a threat’ to Ernesto Valverde’s side.

It’s claimed the current crop of United players are ‘capable of the best and the worst’ but without any ‘established order’ and are ‘much more dangerous in chaos’ than normal play. The win over Lyon was therefore the ‘perfect definition’ of Ruben Amorim’s side.

They did reserve praise for ‘metronome’ Bruno Fernandes and a ‘resurgent’ Alejandro Garnacho, but aren’t at all impressed by an attack with ‘little firepower’ besides.

It’s thought the ‘greatest danger’ comes through United having more to gain than lose as the Europa League is their only route to the Champions League, while Athletic hope to qualify through other means, as they currently sit fourth in La Liga

The report also billed the upcoming clashes as something of a Premier League audition for winger Nico Williams, who is thought to be high on Arsenal’s shortlist this summer, while Manchester City also reportedly hold an interest in the 22-year-old.

Williams said on Friday that “every kid wants to play at Old Trafford”, adding: “We have the goal of winning the Europa League and, next year, of taking the Champions League by storm. Little by little. I think our motto of going ‘on the down low’ is the best. We’re doing things very well, and we’ll continue like this to reach the final.

“The team is extraordinary, and we’re going to celebrate this victory. San Mamés deserves it more than anyone. We’re doing very well to reach the semi-final we want. One more step before the final, and hopefully we can get there.”

His words come amid reports that he could deal a big blow to Arsenal by snubbing a move to the Emirates and signing an extension with Bilbao, in a move ‘no-one saw coming’.

In an ‘unexpected plot twist’, Williams is ‘seriously evaluating renewing his contract and staying in Bilbao’, the report states.

Athletic Club are reportedly in talks with Williams over a new deal which will ‘adjust his termination clause’ and see ‘a considerable improvement in salary’ which already stands at £200,000 per week.

It’s thought Williams ‘has not closed the door to leaving in the future, he does not rule out staying in the short term, as long as a competitive project is guaranteed’.