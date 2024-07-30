Man Utd ‘a lot more proactive’ under INEOS amid dramatic ‘quit’ threat as Red Devils reject laughable bid

Man Utd must have breached PSR last season according to a financial expert.

Man Utd have become “a lot more proactive” since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Red Devils, according to Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy.

The Red Devils have already brought in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s frontline and French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

Man Utd are looking for another centre-back, a left-back, a right-back and a defensive midfielder if current speculation is to be believed with INEOS looking to give Ten Hag the tools he needs to bring success to Old Trafford this season.

Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui looks likely to be the next in if Man Utd can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Mazraoui’s team-mate Matthijs de Ligt is one centre-back who could be on the way to Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat are all potential options as new defensive midfielders with the latter spending last season at Man Utd.

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Sky Sports reporter Reddy insists she has heard that Man Utd are “acting with more authority” in the transfer market.

Reddy said: “The vision that Manchester United are selling now and how they’re acting with more authority, I think that’s important. I know they’ve got so many things in process, so it’s not like they’re waiting for a player to leave before they look at what midfield options are there.

“They’ve spoken to a bunch of midfielders, left-sided defenders, right backs, all of that. So when the time comes, the deal’s pretty much already lined up and they can pull the trigger. So I think they’re a lot more proactive and on the front foot than I’ve seen the club before.”

However, not everyone seems to be happy with the amount of changes taking place under INEOS with Football Insider claiming Man Utd coach Steve McClaren ‘could quit’.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake have arrived to assist Ten Hag, while Jelle ten Rouwelaar has been brought in as a new goalkeeping coach ahead of the new season.

And the report adds that McClaren ‘was close to Erik ten Hag last season and was a key tactical sounding board but his position is now under threat and sources say he is ready to quit before he is sacked’.

A previous report on Tuesday has claimed that Premier League side Fulham are ready to increase their offer to land Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay this summer.

And now Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk also has an update on interest in the Scotland international with Galatasaray having a laughably low bid of €15m (£12.5m) turned down by Man Utd.

Kucuk said: “Galatasaray have submitted an offer of €15m to Manchester United. Manchester United, on the other hand, wanted €30m. If Manchester United don’t get the offers they want, McTominay could go to Galatasaray for €20m. Let me remind you, Galatasaray signed Mauro Icardi in September.”